Karen Gillan Celebrated Her Birthday On The Set Of Jumanji With A Cute Cake And Cast Photos

There are lots of great ways to celebrate a birthday, and Karen Gillan revealed the stellar way she spent her's from the set of Jumanji. At the moment, the cast of the fourth Jumanji movie is in LA working on the final installment in the franchise, and the Ruby Roundhouse actress’s birthday is November 28. So, in celebration of all of that, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted how she and the cast spent her special day.

While we won’t be able to celebrate Jumanji’s release on the 2026 movie schedule until later next year, we can celebrate Gillan’s birthday now. So, to do just that, take a look at the fun photo she uploaded to commemorate how she and the cast spent her big day on set:

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan) A photo posted by on

OK, first of all, that cake looks amazing. I also love how happy Gillan looks alongside her co-stars, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Alex Wolff.

However, I think the best part of this post was the caption, because, along with commemorating the lovely event, she also threw light shade at Kevin Hart’s character, by calling out Mouse Finbar’s hilarious weakness in Jumanji, she wrote:

I love my Jumanji family and how Kevin is willing to hold a cake even though cake makes him explode.

This made me laugh so much, and I love that it was both a solid joke and a good reminder of the funny strengths and weaknesses these characters have. I also am here for the fact that this isn’t the first time Gillan has called these facts out in a post, either. That’s because, when she posted about getting back into the Ruby Roundhouse costume , she made sure to note that her character is a skilled dance fighter.

Now, everyone in the Jumanji cast has been pretty actively posting about this upcoming movie. Dwayne Johnson has surprised fans and acknowledged Universal Studios Tours on a couple of occasions. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart uploaded an appreciation post for his stunt doubles.

These two guys also commented on Gillan’s birthday post. Hart even acknowledged his character’s funny weakness, writing:

I was willing to die in this moment…. Ur B Day is that important to us 😂😂😂 We love you

I also love the fact that in the second image, as Gillan was blowing out the candles, Hart was shying away from the cake as he was holding it. While I’m sure that reaction was probably more fire-related than cake-related, knowing about Mouse’s weakness makes it incredibly funny (and fitting).

Meanwhile, The Rock’s comment for Gillan was equally as sweet and included some killer hashtags (pun intended):

HBD fam!!!! We love U! #Roundhouse #KillerOfMen

Along with those two, Alex Wolff also took to his IG story to repost Gillan’s images and write that she is “the greatest ever.”

Overall, this post reiterates the enthusiasm and love this cast has for each other and the Jumanji movies. Now, I really can’t wait to see them all back in action when the fourth and final movie hits theaters on December 11, 2026.