Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Couple Goals In Their Adorable Post-Thanksgiving Selfie

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made no secret of their love for the holidays, with their Christmas albums, their duets and their unique pasta-related traditions. But it looks like they’ve gotten started on the lovey-dovey of it all a little early this year. The turkey isn’t even cold yet and this musical couple is killing it in the holiday relationship goals department, posting the absolute cutest post-Thanksgiving selfie.

Gwen Stefani shared a sweet peek inside her Turkey Day with Blake Shelton, who she married back in July 2021. The country music star is shown giving his wife a peck on the cheek as she looks into the camera, which you can see below from her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Gwen Stefani's Instagram Stories)

Honestly, nobody would have ever predicted that the ska rocker and the Oklahoma country music star would be so compatible — even Gwen Stefani has called their love “a big old ‘What?’” — yet here we are, 11 years after they first met as coaches on The Voice, and they look as happy as ever.

This close-up selfie doesn’t divulge much about what their holiday consisted of. There are no food photos, no Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, and none of Gwen Stefani’s three sons hanging out in the background. The No Doubt singer is, however, wearing a nice plaid shirt that suggests they had a chic but casual Turkey Day.

It also looks like some Christmas decorating may have started already, with possibly holly and bows lining the banister on the staircase. While Blake Shelton has strong opinions about putting up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving — he says DO IT! — I also wouldn’t be surprised if that’s just how Gwen Stefani keeps the house decorated year-round.

The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singers met on the NBC singing competition in 2014 and bonded when they were both going through divorces at the same time — his with Miranda Lambert and hers with Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship was confirmed in November 2015. They tied the knot six years later in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

While they’ve been the subjects of rumors that their marriage was in jeopardy, there have been so many sweet moments to counteract those. For instance, they can’t stop gushing about each other’s Christmas albums, and Blake Shelton laid on the charm after his wife took the stage at one of his concerts.

Even on The Voice, when Blake Shelton couldn’t help but troll Gwen Stefani, and even when Carson Daly was trying to stir up drama between them, the No Doubt frontwoman couldn’t help but tell her colleagues how “obsessed” she was with him.

We don’t see as much of this celebrity couple now that neither one of them is on The Voice, but it’s always nice to get little updates like this one that show they’re still going strong.

Actually, it’s a much sweeter post than the last time one of the singing competition’s coaches shared an inside look at their Thanksgiving. Last year Kelsea Ballerini posted a screenshot of her group chat with Adam Levine, Michael Bublé and John Legend in which they really just razzed the singer over her first attempt at cooking turkey.

I guess we can’t all be Blake and Gwen!