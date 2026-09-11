If Adria Arjona Isn't Playing Wonder Woman, What Is DC Even Doing Here?

It’s still early days for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC universe, but I think we’re about to reach the franchise’s most important movie yet. Yes, I’m talking about Man of Tomorrow, which is on the 2027 movie schedule. The movie has had big Adria Arjona/Wonder Woman rumors lately, and I think whatever the answer ends up being is sort of a big deal.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

What’s Going On With Adria Arjona And DC

If you’re not up to speed, Adria Arjona is officially in Man of Tomorrow, which started filming in April of this year and wrapped just last month. It’s the second outing for David Corenswet’s Superman, who’s set to return alongside all our favorites from the first movie, including Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. The role Arjona is playing is being kept under wraps, but there are two popular rumors.

The word on the street is she’s either playing Wonder Woman or a villain named Maxima. As a longtime DC fan, I have to say this: if Arjona isn’t going to be Diana Prince, then WTF?

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: DC)

My Thoughts On Adria Arjona’s Wonder Woman

So, here’s the thing. I think the new DC universe is going to have a problem if it’s not introducing heavy-hitting characters like Wonder Woman early on. It has the sandbox to play in, so why not bring in the big superheroes people reach for first from an action-figure set? I’m not saying it should rush things, but if you have a great pick for Diana Prince like Adria Arjona and if she’s not Wonder Woman, it feels like we’re wasting everyone’s time.

Adria Arjona isn’t necessarily a household name yet, but she’s been putting out a solid run of performances between Andor and her latest film, Onslaught. As someone who’s also stood in front of her during last year’s Star Wars Celebration and spoke with her, I think the actress has the combination of quiet strength and sweetness that we want and need from Diana Prince. I think she would bring something different to the table than Gal Gadot, and I’d love her first introduction to be next to Superman. I mean, how fun!

She’s also been training hard for her mysterious DC role, saying that she has “muscles that I’ve never had in my life”. Her fitness regimen has her training for two to three hours a day and eating a “crazy diet.”

Obviously, Arjona could decide to do that with the role of Maxima, but I’d think at that point they’d just say who she’s playing rather than make it a secret, right? If it does somehow end up that she’s playing a different role than Wonder Woman, it’s going to feel like the whole lead-up was pointless to me. Again, no offense to Maxima, or whoever Arjona's character might be outside of Wonder Woman.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I’m pretty convinced DC has made the correct choice and made Adria Arjona Wonder Woman, I’ll definitely be questioning some things about the universe if they fumble this. I mean, imagine having the perfect Wonder Woman in front of you and giving her a different role? I would never.

Anyways, Man of Tomorrow comes out on July 9, 2027. Before that, the next upcoming DC movie is Clayface, out on October 23.