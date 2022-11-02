Following Joe Locke Hire, Disney+'s WandaVision Spinoff Has Added A White Lotus Star

Fresh off of Marvel Studios hiring Heartstopper actor Joe Locke for the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the House of Harkness has added another talent to the cast. Aubrey Plaza is reportedly set to join Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha in the witchy Marvel series, and yeah… this just feels right.

The White Lotus newcomer and actress of Parks and Recreation and Legion has been cast in the upcoming Marvel TV show , per Variety . Aubrey Plaza’s specific character has not been named and is now up for speculation, but considering the talent’s particular brand of humor, girl is going to fit right in the series centering on the vile witch Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch went up against in WandaVision.

Plaza has previously worked alongside Kathryn Hahn in Parks and Recreation when Hahn recurred on the NBC sitcom as political strategist Jen Barkley in various episodes. Additionally, even though we don’t yet know if Scarlet Witch will be part of Coven Of Chaos following the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness , Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen were co-leads in an underrated 2017 dark comedy called Ingrid Goes West.

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos will mark the debut of Aubrey Plaza in the MCU , but the actress has also been a part of a Marvel TV show before with Legion. The FX series, which ran from 2017 to 2019, was about the mutant son of Charles Xavier, Daniel Haller (played by Dan Stevens) who struggles with his massive powers as he also deals with having schizophrenia at the same time. Plaza’s Lenny was an especially big highlight of the cancelled Marvel series.

In addition to Aubrey Plaza joining the Coven Of Chaos cast amidst her recent casting in Season 2 of The White Lotus, we know that Emma Caufield Ford is going to return as Dottie after playing the character in WandaVision. The series’ head writer and executive producer is Jac Schaefer, who previously had those same roles on WandaVision.

Coven Of Chaos was announced as part of Marvel’s official Phase 5 lineup , which will commence following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rounding off Phase 4 next week. The series is expected to start dropping episodes in late 2023, likely kicking off its run during the holiday months and continuing to roll out into early 2024. The WandaVision spinoff is currently the ninth out of 12 Phase Five releases, with the Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again shows sandwiching its release.

Ahead of being part of one of Marvel’s next series, Aubrey Plaza is reportedly filming Francis Ford Coppola’s next movie, Megalopolis, alongside Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Laurence Fishburne and Forest Whitaker. We can’t wait to see Plaza get on the set of the Marvel show and cause some chaos with her undisclosed character.