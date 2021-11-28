The Best Gift Ideas For Jurassic Park Fans

There is just something about Jurassic Park that makes it a perfect franchise to have loads of great merchandise, whether it’s from Steven Spielberg’s original adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel or the Jurassic World movies that followed several decades later.

Over the years, the best Jurassic Park gifts have been those that have captured the terror and wonder of the 1993 summer blockbuster, the movie’s funniest moments, and other callbacks to the doomed pre-opening tour of the most dangerous amusement park ever constructed. Below is a selection of more than a dozen of the best options to choose from for that dino fan in your life…

3D Printed Barbasol Can With Dino Embryos

There are few items seen in Jurassic Park that are as memorable as the fake Barbasol shaving cream can Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) used to smuggle dinosaur embryos out of the park after being paid off by Biosyn. This 3D-printed can and embryos could make the perfect piece of art for a desk, bookshelf, or media center. Please note, this item does not have the functionality of some of the more expensive metal cans, but it can’t be beat for its price.

Buy a 3D Printed Barbasol Can with Dino Embryos on Etsy.

Ellie Sattler In Jurassic Park Jeep Funko Pop!

There are a ton of great Funko Pop! vinyl figures out in the wild, and this model with Ellie Sattler in a (gas-powered) park jeep from Jurassic Park has to be near the top of the pack. Whether you keep it in the box on a shelf or as decoration around the house, this figure will make a great addition to your growing Funko Pop! collection.

Buy an Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park Jeep Funko Pop! on Amazon.

Isla Nublar Map Art Print

This Isla Nublar map art print is honestly one of the coolest Jurassic Park posters you can find online, and it doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Printed in sepia to make it look like an old explorer’s map, this print features detailed drawings of the iconic island, its famous locations, and other areas of the park not seen in the movie. Both subtle and eye-catching, this print is something to behold.

Buy an Isla Nublar Map Art Print on Etsy.

Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History Book

If you are looking for a gift for that special someone in your life who is not only obsessed with Jurassic Park but behind-the-scenes facts concept art, then Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History Book is the way to go this holiday season. Loaded with 256 pages of colored drawings, photos, other other images (plus writings by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum), this book is full of great information and details about one of the most successful films of all time.

Buy Jurassic Park: The Ultimate Visual History Book on Amazon.

Ian Malcolm Refrigerator Magnet

Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) has his share of memorable moments in Jurassic Park, but few, if any, compare to the visual of the injured chaotician all sprawled out while the other survivors attempt to find a way to save everyone else. This refrigerator magnet depicts that classic moment in all its glory.

Buy this Ian Malcolm Refrigerator Magnet at Hot Topic.

Unmatched: Jurassic Park — InGen Vs. Raptors Board Game

Remember the scene in Jurassic Park where game warden Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) goes out to hunt a pack of raptors only to become the prey himself? Well, that famous sequence has been turned into its own board game called Unmatched: Jurassic Park — InGen vs. Raptors. The game, which can be played by two to four players, puts Muldoon and the InGen team against the trio of raptors, who must fight in order to win. If you want a rundown of the rules and how to play Unmatched: Jurassic Park, Mondo has a nice explainer.

Buy the Unmatched: Jurassic Park — InGen Vs. Raptors Board Game on Mondo.

Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Tour Sweatshirt

No one really got to go on a tour of Jurassic Park, but you can act like you were there with this Isla Nublar 1993 Tour sweatshirt. This thing looks like it came straight out of that gift shop in the movie, the one that never got to sell a lunchbox, toy, or anything else.

Buy the Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Tour Sweatshirt on BoxLunch.



A Jurassic Park Hat

You know what is cooler than a Jurassic Park hat? Jurassic Park hats inspired by the various employees from InGen’s ill-fated amusement park. Here you can buy four different hats — two based on the veterinarian uniforms, one inspired by the helicopter pilot, and one made to look like the hat worn by the Jeep drivers.

Buy a Jurassic Park Hat on Etsy.

Jurassic Park Original Score 2X Vinyl LP

Over the years, Steven Spielberg’s movies have featured some amazing John Williams scores, and the Academy Award-winning composer’s work on Jurassic Park is one of the best. You can recapture the glory of the movie’s tense opening scene, Dr. Grant’s (Sam Neill) triumphant arrival at the park, and the melancholic closing theme with this vinyl soundtrack. It is, admittedly, a bit pricey, but this limited edition vinyl set is definitely one you don’t want to miss out on.

Buy the Jurassic Park Original Score 2x Vinyl LP on Amazon.

Baby Raptor Tiki Mug (Isla Nublar Variant)

Have you ever wanted to drink out of raptor egg? Well, here’s your golden opportunity, with this handmade Baby Raptor tiki mug from Mondo. This ceramic mug can hold 16 ounces of your favorite beverage and will certainly add a nice touch to your Jurassic Park movie night. This is a limited item, so don’t wait 65 million years to add it to your collection.

Buy the Baby Raptor Tiki Mug (Isla Nublar Variant) on Mondo.

Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack

Over the course of the past few decades, there have been loads of great Jurassic Park toys, and it seems they are only getting better with time. This Target exclusive Mattel Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack is proof of that. Included in this highly detailed set is an oversized T-Rex, a Jurassic Park Ford Explorer, and a model of Tim Murphy (with his heavy and expensive night-vision goggles). All there is left to do is recreate one of the most intense scenes in blockbuster history.

Buy the Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack on Target.



Replica Jurassic Park License Plate (John Hammond’s Jeep)

John Hammond’s Jeep has been seen twice over the years, first in Jurassic Park and then abandoned and weathered in Jurassic World. This license plate from Jeep #29 is a near-perfect replica from the one shown in front of the abandoned Visitors Center in the 2015 box office giant, and would make for a perfect decoration in your office, movie room, or on that old, early 1990s Jeep you’ve been meaning to fix up.

Buy a Replica Jurassic Park License Plate (John Hammond’s Jeep) on Etsy.



Jurassic World 5-Movie 4K UHD Collection

There is a good chance that the Jurassic Park fan in your life has multiple versions of the movie ranging from laserdisc to Blu-ray, and everything in between, but here is something if you want to take things to next level. This Jurassic World 5-movie 4K UHD collection includes the highest-quality versions of all five movies in the franchise, as well as standard Blu-ray and digital editions, all in one compact box. And, there is no better way to prepare for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Buy the Jurassic World 5-Movie 4K UHD Collection on Amazon.

Well, these are certainly more than enough Jurassic Park gifts to choose from this holiday season. Make sure to act fast, though, as time is running out...

