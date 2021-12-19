Natasha Lyonne: What To Watch If You Like The Russian Doll Star

When it comes to iconic comedic actresses, one that always comes to mind is Natasha Lyonne. With a career that has spanned both movies and television for several decades now, Lyonne has been on a roll with awesome teen comedies, fantastic Netflix shows, and more.

From her time on the Emmy-winning Orange is the New Black, to her latest Netflix series, Russian Doll, Lyonne is a master at her craft and deserves all the praise in the world. Which is why here, we will be talking about the best Natasha Lyonne movies and TV shows, and how you can watch them streaming or available to rent, right now. Let’s start off with, what I think, is one of her best.

Orange Is The New Black (2013 - 2019)

You can’t have a list like this and not mention this show. Orange is the New Black was one of the first Netflix original series, telling the story of Piper Chapman. She is a seemingly normal woman whose past catches up to her when she is charged and imprisoned for past affiliation with drug trafficking. There, she meets some interesting people, and a person she never thought she would see again.

I always loved this show, but Natasha Lyonne’s character, Nicky, is one of the best. The whole Orange is the New Black cast is so talented, but Nicky is, hands down, one of the best characters. Her witty jokes and sarcastic nature make for some of the best moments of the show, and I’ve always loved the friendships her character formed during the series. Definitely one of Natasha’s best roles so far.

Stream Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

American Pie Series (1999 - 2012)

You gotta love American Pie. This popular teen movie franchise started off in 1999 and followed a group of friends who make a pact before the end of their senior year. What exactly is that pact? Easy - to lose their virginity before they graduate. Seems simple enough, until everything starts to turn upside down.

I feel like when anyone hears the name ‘Natasha Lyonne,’ this is one of the first movies you think about. Her performance as Jessica is legendary, showing off her comedic skill, even at such a young age, and her chemistry with her castmates in American Pie is brilliant. She appeared in several of the movies afterwards, so if you love her in the first, you’ll love her in the next ones as well.

Stream American Pie on Showtime.

Rent the American Pie series on Amazon.

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

This is one of my favorite films, hands down, for how funny it is. But I’m A Cheerleader, starring Natasha Lyonne, is such a great romantic teen comedy. In this film, the parents of the main character, Megan, don’t approve of her being lesbian. So, they decide to send her to a conversion camp to see if they can “pray the gay away.”

This film so funny, with a great heartwarming ending despite all the satirical comedy it provides, and Lyonne kills it. I’ve seen her in roles like this before (like Nicky in Orange is the New Black) where she plays an LGBTQ+ character, but there’s something about But I’m A Cheerleader that stands. She just has this star quality that really carries the movie and creates such a fun experience. I mean, the legend himself, RuPaul, is in this film too. How can you not instantly love it?

Stream But I’m A Cheerleader on Pluto TV.

Rent But I’m A Cheerleader on Amazon.

Slums Of Beverly Hills (1998)

The cult classic, Slums of Beverly Hills, follows Lyonne’s character, Vivian, and her family. They keep moving to different apartments in Beverly Hills, over and over, to try and make sure their children can attend some of the best schools in the area in the 1970s, making her life hectic and full of the most hilarious people ever.

Slums of Beverly Hills is such a great film. Not only does Natasha Lyonne really sell her lead role as a daughter who is so tired of her father’s antics, the rest of the cast is stunning as well. Marisa Tomei, Carl Reiner...heck, even legendary actress Rita Moreno shows up in this film. That, combined with a really funny, story creates such a wonderful viewing experience.

Rent Slums of Beverly Hills on Amazon.

Robots (2005)

Robots follows Rodney Copporbottom, a young robot who wishes to try and find his idol in Robot City so that he can show off his inventions. However, as he does so, he starts to discover dark secrets behind his idol’s famous company, and takes it upon himself to try and stop what's happening, alongside some friends.

Robots is such an underrated classic. There's a fun ensemble cast with Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, Mel Brooks, and more, and Natasha Lyonne blends right in and create some hysterical moments. The robot she voices, Loretta, is hilarious, and while she isn’t in the film for long compared to the rest of the cast, I will always adore her scenes with Fender (who was voiced by the incredible Robin Williams ). If you haven’t seen this movie, be sure to check it out now.

Rent Robots on Amazon.

Sleeping With Other People (2015)

Next up, we have the romantic comedy, Sleeping with Other People. This film tells the story of college students Lainey and Jake, who had a one-night stand years ago while they were still in school. Now, they come across each other again as adults and end up discovering that both of them sorta suck at relationships - and ironically, this only leads to them growing closer.

The two leads here are amazing, with great roles for Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie, but Natasha Lyonne is awesome in her part as Kara, also. As one of Lainey’s friends, she attempts to talk with her about what’s going on with Jake and is often there to make funny jokes. Lyonne fits right into this underrated romantic comedy that you should really see now.

Stream Sleeping with Other People on Amazon through AMC+.

Rent Sleeping with Other People on Amazon.

Antibirth (2016)

I’m telling you, Natasha Lyonne can do it all and she proves that with this awesome horror movie . Antibirth follows a woman who is addicted to drugs, living day to day on pills, or drunk out of her mind. However, when one night turns crazy and she takes a drug that she doesn't know, she finds out that she is inexplicably pregnant, creating horrors for her life.

Yeeeah, this is one of those movies that you probably don’t want to watch with an empty stomach. Antibirth is a brilliant look into what happens when body horror is done well in a scary movie, and there are certain parts in here that definitely made me look away from the screen. However, what always brought me back was Lyonne’s captivating performance. I never saw her as a scream queen, but after this crazy intense movie, I could see her doing so many horror movies. It’s an interesting yet terrifying film.

Stream Antibirth on Amazon through AMC+.

Rent Antibirth on Amazon.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

This is the most adorable coming of age movie I think I have seen in a long time. Hello, My Name is Doris, starring the lovely Sally Field, follows an older woman who is shy and not really sure of herself. But, after she attends a self-help seminar, she gets the confidence she desperately needs to ask out her coworker - who is significantly younger than her, creating problems she never thought she'd experience.

Natasha Lyonne is Sally, one of the many people Doris interacts with on a daily basis, and blends right into this hilarious ensemble by cracking jokes, making me snicker pretty consistently. However, what really makes Hello, My Name is Doris such a sweet film is the leading actress herself, Field. She is awesome in this role and shows that you’re never too old for love. Plus, Max Greenfield (known for his character, Schmidt , in New Girl) has surprisingly great chemistry with her as the younger man.

Stream Hello, My Name Is Doris on Hulu.

Rent Hello, My Name Is Doris on Amazon.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday tells the story of how the singer got started in her career, and follows her as she deals with bigger issues, such as being the target of the FDN (Federal Department of Narcotics) after some folks don't agree with how she sings and what she does.

Natasha Lyonne plays Tallulah Bankhead, a real-life stage actress, and her scenes with Bille (Andra Day) are some of the best in the movie, perfectly acted and really wonderfully done. The whole movie itself is super interesting, from the start of Billie’s career to everything she went through as an artist. With a talented ensemble cast, The United States vs. Billie Holiday is a worthy movie to watch any day.

Stream The United States vs Billie Holiday on Hulu.

Russian Doll (2019 - Present)

Last but not least, we have Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne’s latest Netflix series. This dramedy follows Nadia, a woman who attends a party in New York City. However, she finds herself caught up in a time loop, as she dies over and over, only to wake up at the party once more. Every time Nadia dies, she tries to come to a solution, which brings perfect comedic timing from Lyonne.

Russian Doll is a fantasy series with some classic mystery show tropes that has amazing performances from both Natasha Lyonne and the whole cast. The story itself is so interesting, as well, with something new being revealed every episode to really keep you watching. With Season 2 on the way , now is the perfect time to try it. You’ll never want to stop clicking “next episode.”

Stream Russian Doll on Netflix.

It should only be a matter of time before more movies and TV shows are added to this list. Natasha Lyonne has truly done it all, and I can’t wait to see what the actress does next. Now, if Russian Doll Season 2 could arrive, I would be a happy camper.