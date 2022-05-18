The Bob’s Burgers Movie Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Animated Musical

By published

First reactions to the long-awaited movie are here!

The Bob's Burgers Movie
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It was way back in the innocent days of 2017 when 20th Century Fox first announced that a movie adaptation of the popular animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers was in development. Originally scheduled for release in 2020, the film saw multiple delays that postponed its release for two years. However, now is the time to rejoice, Belcher fans, because the film is finally upon us. The Bob’s Burger Movie — a musical comedy — is set to hit theaters May 27, and first reactions from the early screenings are here. What is the social media reaction to the long-awaited film?

H. Jon Benjamin voices the titular Bob, just like in the ongoing Fox animated series, and the rest of the Belcher family actors also joined the movie — John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz — and there are a bunch of actors we’re hoping will make an appearance. The trailer shows Bob at his most unhinged, as the burger restaurant owners trying to save the family business, as a sinkhole forms in front of it, blocking the entrance. Let’s see if the first reactions will inspire us to get our buns in theaters. 

CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg tweets that fans of the series will love the film, which plays a lot like a feature-length episode:

See more

Film critic Rendy Jones says the movie is "pretty hilarious" but is a little disappointed The Bob's Burgers Movie doesn't commit to the musical aspect, and this moviegoer says there are pacing issues:

See more

LaughingPlace.com enjoys the mystery that the Belcher kids embark on to try to save the restaurant. The movie should appeal to fans and those new to the franchise as well:

See more

It seems generally agreed on that fans of the animated Fox series are going to enjoy seeing the Belchers in feature-length format, but Rachel's Reviews tweets that this movie landed, even as someone who was never able to get into the show:

The Bob's Burgers Movie- I have tried to get into this show and failed but count me surprised how much I enjoyed this film. It was funny, with a sweet family message. I loved the animation and the songs were terrific bops. I had a way better time than expected

Kaitlyn Booth of Bleeding Cool, however, doesn't think The Bob's Burgers Movie will be strong enough to convert many non-fans like the one above, as it feels like the same show, just longer and on a bigger screen:  

See more

Reuben Baron agrees with others' assessment that there isn't quite enough music, but seems pleasantly surprised about the mystery aspect. What's probably not surprising to Bob's Burgers fans is that positive things are being said about Louise:

Didn't know #TheBobsBurgersMovie was gonna be a mystery! Lots of fun for fans of the show. Louise gets the best character arc. My one disappointment: not enough songs (the three song-and-dance scenes are too big to just be casual singing, not enough to be a full-blown musical).

Matt Donato of SlashFilm says the movie nails the series' trademark wholesomeness and family humor. Fans will be happy, and newcomers should feel welcome:

See more

Film critic Sean Boelman even goes so far as to say The Bob's Burgers Movie is his favorite animated movie of the decade so far:

See more

We’ll get a better idea of what to expect when the critics’ reviews come out on May 23, but it sounds like a pretty safe bet if you're already a Belcher loyal. 

The Bob’s Burger Movie will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 27. While we wait (just a little bit longer) for its debut, go ahead and check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films draw your interest for a future trip to the theater.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.