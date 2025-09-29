Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly Met Anna Wintour At A Fashion Show, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

Meryl Streep already knew how to make an entrance when she starred as Miranda Priestly in one of the best 2000s movies , The Devil Wears Prada. Filming for the long-awaited sequel went up a notch when the Oscar-winning actress dressed as the iconic female film villain during a Milan Fashion Week show. And who else should be there but the muse behind Miranda Priestly? Vogue’s former Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour got the chance to meet the talented actress at the same fashion show, and I wish I were a fly on the wall.

Lauren Weisberger, who authored The Devil Wears Prada, is widely believed to have based Miranda Priestly on her former boss Anna Wintour, back when she was her personal assistant at Vogue. If you can believe it, People reported that fact and fiction blended when Meryl Streep looked stunning as ever, filming her sequel scenes as the Runway editor at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 and got to meet her character’s inspiration, Anna Wintour. Wow, how I wish I could have been a fly on the wall during this rendezvous.

At the Milan Fashion Week show, Meryl Streep was seen as Miranda Priestly sitting next to Stanley Tucci, who looked to be in full Nigel Kipling mode, co-star Simone Ashley, who will be playing a new character in the 2026 movie release, and fashion editor icon Anna Wintour. Before the show, Wintour and Streep had previously met, as shown in Vogue’s Instagram video, being all smiles and hugs, which gives out all of the feel-good vibes:

How I would have loved to have been there! Oh, the questions I have. I’m incredibly curious what the pair could have talked about, such as whether they complimented each other’s high-end fashion ensembles, and if Anna Wintour might possibly have a cameo appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Considering all of the spoilers that have already come out for the Spring release, maybe it’s best to leave some things a fun surprise.

Not only are fans like me happy that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally coming together , but so is Anna Wintour. The British-American former editor previously said she understands the hype on the upcoming sequel for not only seeing the cast of the previous dramedy return, but also as an honorable tribute to the importance of fashion.

As Miranda Priestly comes off as icy and demanding in the movie, we fortunately don’t have to worry about the Condé Nast artistic director being offended by the film’s take on her , as she previously said she found the first movie to be “highly enjoyable and very funny” with high praise for Meryl Streep’s portrayal. This proves that even real-life power figures can appreciate a playful dramatization of themselves without taking it personally.

It would have made my day to see Streep as Miranda Priestly meet her real-life inspiration at the Dolce & Gabbana show. Imagining their encounter as the two style icons watched the runway makes you wonder which one would have raised an eyebrow first. Be sure to watch this on-location scene and more when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st.