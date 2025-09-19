How Does Anna Wintour Really Feel About The Devil Wears Prada 2 Coming, Anyway?
The Devil Wears Prada is a truly beloved book-to-screen adaptation, one that's remained a vital part of pop culture in the nearly two decades since it was released. The Devil Wears Prada is full of iconic quotes, and fans were thrilled when it was announced that a sequel was being produced. But since Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly was based on Anna Wintour, what does the fashion mogul think about the franchise's return to theaters?
What we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is limited, but the cast has been going viral for filming around New York City. In a conversation with Variety, Wintour was asked what she thought about the long-awaited sequel coming out after 20 years. She responded, offering:
The real-life Miranda has spoken. Fans are hyped that so much of the Devil Wears Prada cast is back for the sequel, which will presumably be an adaptation of the second novel. And while Wintour might be the basis for the franchise's primary antagonist, she's happy to see the power of her industry back on the big screen. Talk about perspective.
Lucy Liu recently broke her silence about joining The Devil Wears Prada, alongside OGs like Blunt, Hathaway and Streep. The cast, along with the fashions, are a huge reason why there's so much anticipation behind the sequel. I mean, just look at Anne Hathaway's first post as Andy Sachs.
Later in the same interview, Wintour shared more about the ways she's seen fashion take center stage in the world lately. In her words:
While The Devil Wears Prada might not exactly paint Anna Wintour in a good light, it sounds like she's happy with the way that her industry is represented by the burgeoning franchise. The fashion of the film is already making headlines, and I'm personally hoping for another montage like Andy got in the first movie.
The internet was set ablaze seeing Meryl Streep back as Miranda, including her signature silver hair and chic costume. Exactly what the Runway Editor in Chief will be up to in the sequel is a mystery at this point, but we can look to the novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns for clues.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 1st as part of the 2026 movie release list. In the meantime, the first one can be re-watched on Hulu and Disney+. We'll just have to see if Wintour gets a cameo the second time around.
