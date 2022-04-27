'The Flash' & 'Black and Adam' Trailer Reactions & More | Warner Bros. CinemaCon 2022 Panel Breakdown
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
We break down what Warner Bros. showed off from their upcoming DC projects at CinemaCon 2022.
Warner Bros. came to CinemaCon 2022 and brought a slew of exclusive footage from upcoming DCEU projects. This includes The Flash, Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Watch CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O'Connell break down what we saw.
