'The Flash' & 'Black and Adam' Trailer Reactions & More | Warner Bros. CinemaCon 2022 Panel Breakdown

We break down what Warner Bros. showed off from their upcoming DC projects at CinemaCon 2022.

Warner Bros. came to CinemaCon 2022 and brought a slew of exclusive footage from upcoming DCEU projects. This includes The Flash, Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Watch CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O'Connell break down what we saw.

Sean O'Connell
Sean O'Connell

Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.