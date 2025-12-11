Amidst Netflix And Warner Bros. Deal James Gunn Affirms His Commitment To DC Movies Being ‘In Theaters’

For moviegoers who spent years watching the DC movies in order, there's been a number of notable changes recently. Co-CEO James Gunn has crafted a new shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. Countless questions are surrounding the franchise, especially after Netflix put in a bid to acquire Warner Bros. and its properties. Amidst these shakeups, Gunn recently expressed his commitment to keeping upcoming DC movies in theaters, rather than merely streaming with a HBO Max subscription. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Supergirl has been limited, but that's changed now that its first trailer is here. CinemaBlend attended the trailer premiere event in New York City this past Sunday, which included appearances by Milly Alcock, director Craig Gillespie and James Gunn himself. While hyping up the crowd about the next DC flick, Gunn referenced keeping movies on the big screen, as he put it:

This is a story-based medium. We want stories to be in theaters that are cool and different from each other. And this movie isn’t a female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely and with a character that’s equally worthy of this treatment. And I can’t wait for you guys to see it.

These comments might have simply washed over us in past months, but Gunn's statement about keeping movies in theaters seems more significant in the wake of the Netflix/Warner Bros. deal. While it hasn't officially gone through yet, there has been some concern online about the streamer putting WB projects like DC movies directly into homes, rather than giving them their time on the big screen.

While Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav recently shared why Gunn was the right person to run the DCU, there are countless questions about how the merger with Netflix might affect future projects. Although from the sounds off it, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is committed to keeping movies on the big screen. Hopefully this at least partially quells the concerns about what what's happening next for DC Studios.

Of course, the aforementioned deal isn't technically official just yet. In fact, Paramount has put in a cash offer to try and snag Warner Bros. from Netflix. Until the deal is inked fans are likely going to continue questioning what it means, and how it could affect major franchises like the DCU.

James Gunn seems determined to keep DC movies on the big screen, the next of which being Supergirl. After Milly Alcock's cameo in Superman showed that Kara is very different than her cousin, and it should be interesting to see that unpacked... especially because Krypto will be back for the cosmic adventure.

Supergirl is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, every project in the DCU can be streamed over on HBO Max.