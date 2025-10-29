The Surprising Five-Word Response Jason Momoa Had After Landing Aquaman

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, although things have been changing on the DC side of things. The DCEU (which is streaming in its entirety with a HBO Max subscription) is over, and co-CEO James Gunn has already released the first three installments of the new DC Universe. But fans are still unpacking the previous one, and it turns out that Jason Momoa had a five-word response when landing the role of Aquaman.

The new DCU's first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and Momoa is set to play a new role with Lobo. But he's still synonymous with playing Aquaman, and making the somewhat silly character into a hulking badass. But during an interview with The New York Times, the 46 year-old actor recalled his first reaction to getting the gig, thinking:

If this fails, I’m screwed.

Honestly, can you blame him? DC was taking a risk trying to form its own shared universe, and Aquaman isn't as beloved as other heroes like Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman. After debuting in Justice League, Momoa got his own solo movie, directed by James Wan. But rather than failing, Aquaman became the highest grossing DCEU movie. So luckily he wasn't "screwed" at all.

The success of Aquaman after Justice League's theatrical cut failed to impress was a much-needed boon for the DCEU, and Momoa would end up reprising his role a number of times throughout the shared universe. That includes his Peacemaker cameo, and (of course) his sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Unfortunately, the latter didn't find the same success as its predecessor, mostly because it was the final chapter in a dead shared universe, with moviegoers finding it less imperative to watch as a result.

While the Game of Thrones alum's career as Aquaman went on with a whimper, there's a silver lining: he finally gets to play the cosmic antihero Lobo. What we know about Supergirl is limited, but Momoa has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming DC movie. It's a character he's super passionate about, and I can't wait to see how he factors into the next DC blockbuster.

Exactly what James Gunn has planned for the DCU is a mystery, and I'm very curious to see if/when another actor takes on the role of Aquaman in the burgeoning shared universe. What's more, it would be thrilling if Jason Momoa's Lobo end sup coming face to face with that hero. But at the time of writing this story there's no indication as to when the aquatic hero might debut.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Momoa will make his first appearance as Lobo in the process, so get ready for his return to the superhero genre.