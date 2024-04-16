The Funny Comment The Rock Made To Chris Evans And Other Sexiest Men Alive He's Encountered In Hollywood

From his electrifying days in the WWE to becoming one of Hollywood’s top-tier action movie actors, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s journey has been nothing short of spectacular. With global box office hits surpassing $5 billion and plenty of new content hitting the 2024 movies schedule, Johnson has not only proven his worth as an actor but also extended his golden touch to various entrepreneurial ventures. Among his many achievements, being crowned Sexiest Man Alive stands out. It's a title shared by a select group of celebrities, but Johnson, in his unique and humorous style, asserts his unmatched status within this exclusive club. According to a playful jest shared with Chris Evans and others, Johnson claims he remains unparalleled in the realm of the "Sexiest" title.

Amongst The Rock's busy schedule of anticipated projects like the sequel to Moana , in which he'll once again voice Maui, and a return to some upcoming WWE events , Johnson found time to sit down with People Magazine to chat about the serious stuff, like whether or not he has compared notes with any other SMA honorees. Here’s what the Jumanji alum had to say:

I pretty much know them all. Most recently, Chris Evans and I did a movie together [Red One, premiering in November]. At the end of the day, my conversations with fellow SMAs are always the same. I say, ]Hey man, congratulations. Welcome to the club.' They say, 'Oh thanks, Rock, I appreciate it,' and I say, 'Listen, just so you know, here's the thing with Sexiest Man Alive, I'm actually the only one who has it in perpetuity. So you guys have it for a year — but I have it for life.'

Johnson knows how to throw a playful jab now and then. Funny enough, this isn't even the first time he has schooled Evans on being SMA . It also happened back in 2022, when Chris Evans was announced as People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. During a comedic segment that featured John Oliver pretending to be a nominee, Johnson, who won the title in 2016, playfully took the opportunity to "educate" Evans on the responsibilities of their esteemed club. Johnson congratulated Evans and helped him with his first official act as SMA: “Say something sexy.” it was a pretty memorable bit.

Though the Be Cool veteran actor loves to joke around, during the recent interview, he took a minute to get real about the 2016 cover shoot in Hawaii—calling it a “full circle moment” in his career. Reflecting on the shoot:

The best part of that shoot was going back home to Hawaii. It was a full circle moment: the mana, the aloha spirit. Looking at our all-local crew, Polynesian boys and girls working hard. In the ’80s, my family was kicked off the island, evicted, because we couldn’t pay the rent. So to go back and shoot Sexiest Man Alive? Clooney, Swayze, and now this big, bald, brown, tattooed guy? Thank you.

Now 51, it would seem the Sexiest Man Alive “in perpetuity” might not have much more to accomplish, but that is the furthest thing from the truth. According to the former wrestler, he has so much more to do:

There's always something — something bigger. I like to try to remain focused on the North Star, the main thing. But this interesting thing happens: When we get close to the North Star, and when it seems like we're reaching it, then in my head the distance changes. It's no longer here in front of us; it's way over there. So it's just this constant push. I don't know if it's a good thing — maybe it requires therapy — but I can say there's always more to do.

Whatever the Black Adam performer's next “north star” happens to be, he will surely tackle it with his usual enthusiasm. In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing him in a slew of projects, the next of which happens to be the upcoming Christmas action movie Red One, which also features fellow Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans.