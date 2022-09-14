'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Video Review: Zac Efron Can't Save This Terrible Script | TIFF 2022
Even though Zac Efron shines, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' is not the greatest film ever. Watch CinemaBlend's review.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, and directed by Peter Farrelly is definitely not the greatest movie ever, according to CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. Watch his review of the new film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and is coming to Apple TV+ September 30th.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:07 - Zac Efron’s Performance
03:05 - The Terrible Script
05:20 - Russell Crowe’s Role
06:38 - Star Rating and Final Thoughts
7:33 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.