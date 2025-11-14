‘Makes The Bottom Of The Barrel Look Like Everest.’ Critics Have Seen Playdate, And They Aren’t Holding Back On Alan Ritchson And Kevin James’ Action Comedy
Alan Ritchson has made quite a name for himself among Amazon Prime Video subscription holders, playing the title role on Reacher for three seasons (with a fourth coming to the 2026 TV schedule). For his next project he’ll stay on the streaming service, but it’ll be a whole new look, as Ritchson is teaming up with Kevin James for the buddy comedy Playdate. Critics were able to stream the movie ahead of its release, so is it worth checking out?
In addition to Jack Reacher, Alan Ritchson is likely best known for portraying Aquaman and Hawk in different DC projects, so Playdate gives him a chance to flex his comedic skills. With a supporting cast that includes Isla Fisher, Sarah Chalke and Alan Tudyk, what’s not to like? Well, according to Decider’s John Serba, plenty. Playdate’s references are aimed at 48-year-olds, while the comedy is more at the 7-year-old level, Serba says, continuing:
Frank Scheck of THR says Playdate isn’t so much a movie as a “compendium of clichés in search of one.” Stale clichés, at that, the critic says. The movie serves no purpose other than to have something on as background noise while folding laundry. Scheck writes:
Jim Vorel of Paste rates the movie 2.0 out of 10, writing that in over a decade as a film critic, he’s rarely come across anything as “vastly irritating and downright embarrassing” as Playdate. According to the Paste review:
Matt Donato of AV Club gives it a D-, writing that Playdate has no respect for its audience or itself, as it epitomizes the death of mainstream comedies. There’s no energy or wit to be found, and is merely a sequence of tacky events that barely clears the bar for actually being considered a movie, Donato says:
Not every critic sees the film as completely indefensible. CBR’s Nicholas Brooks rates Playdate 6 out of 10, admitting that there are missteps but saying it’s a refreshing change of pace for Alan Ritchson, who plays well off of Kevin James. Overall, it works as an odd-couple comedy, Brooks says, writing:
Critics have rated Playdate just 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is a much more generous 52%. If you’re a fan of Alan Ritchson, Kevin James or buddy comedies that you can watch from your living room, you might want to check this one out. Playdate is available to stream now on Prime Video.
