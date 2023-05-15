The Jamie Foxx Show’s Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About The ‘Horrible Rumor’ Running Around About Her Former Co-Star’s Health

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is an accomplished multihyphenate who has had a long career as an actor and recording artist. He’s got generations of fans, many of whom were concerned when it was revealed that Foxx was hospitalized in April under mysterious circumstances. While there were reports that things were quite serious, it now sounds like he might be out of the woods. And The Jamie Foxx Show’s Garcelle Beauvais recently opened up about the “horrible rumor” running around about her former co-stars health. Here’s what she had to say.

In addition to being a current cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais is also an accomplished actress/model who has worked in both TV and film. That includes The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired for a whopping five seasons. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress recently spoke to People about the rumors swirling about Foxx’s health, sharing:

I've spoken to the family, and I don't want to say much because they're the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor [about Jamie's health] was running around. I immediately got the right information, [but] I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people.

She certainly didn’t mince her words. While Beauvais is also guarding Foxx’s privacy at this time, she did open up about how it’s been seeing the rumor mill at work. She was as concerned as anyone else, but took umbrage with all the speculation that’s been circulating online.

Garcelle’s comments to People come just a few days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter offered a hopeful update about his health , saying he was out of the hospital and even feeling well enough to play pickleball. This came after weeks of reports coming in about what may or may not have been happening during his hospitalization. But luckily it seems that things are looking up for the powerhouse performer.

Foxx was in the midst of filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action when his health incident occurred, which is also a project that reunited him with Cameron Diaz, and took her out of acting retirement . Fans are curious to see if/how that project was affected, especially after Foxx and his daughter dropped out of hosting the game show Beat Shazam .