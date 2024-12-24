The Muppet Christmas Carol Has One Scene I've Always Questioned, And I Think There Can Only Be A NSFW Answer

The holidays are a time when we're all obsessed with watching the best Christmas movies, and The Muppet Christmas Carol is absolutely one of them. I was recently watching the movie with my Disney+ subscription, and while I still think it's the best of the Christmas Carol adaptations, there's one scene I've always questioned.

Michael Caine once said this was the perfect movie for him to show his daughter, but he may feel differently after my NSFW answer to a scene that has long bothered me. Before throwing another coal on the stove, let me get to it and talk about this bizarre scene foe which I've found an inappropriate answer.

Rizzo And Gonzo's Grapple Hook Scene Confuses Me

When the Ghost of Christmas Past visits Scrooge, Rizzo and Charles Dickens (Gonzo) give chase. Because they're flying, however, the duo has to use a grappling hook to attach to Scrooge and keep up with him. I've watched and re-watched this sequence from The Muppet Christmas Carol over the years, and I still don't see a clear anchor point for the grappling hook. And yet, Gonzo and Rizzo arrive safely and without issue, so where the hell did it attach?

I Think The Grapple Hook Caught Scrooge In The Anus

At the risk of getting as much hate mail as I did when I chronicled the variety of issues with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, I think I have an NSFW answer. The grappling hook went up and through Scrooge's robe and landed with one hook firmly between the cheeks into his anus.

The Muppets Wished Michael Caine A Happy Retirement, And You Love To See It

It's wild, but it makes sense if you watch the scene. From the angles we see, the rope is always between his legs and behind his robe. If it were attached to his cloth belt to keep his robe on, it would surely come undone with the weight of Gonzo and Rizzo attached. I would say that a leg would've been enough to keep these two tethered and able to stay relatively safe during travel, but as I mentioned, we never see an anchor point.

Regrettably, I'm left with the option being the grappling hook landing in the butt, and I'm not happy about it. If it's any consolation, it happens in The Muppet Christmas Carol when Scrooge is still a pain in the rear, and it's not like we see it happen. This is still very much a Christmas movie for the family to enjoy, and it's not like the Muppets did it on purpose.

This is all speculative, and readers are free to disagree with me. That said, I challenge you to watch the scene for yourself when you next get the chance and offer an alternative solution. If nothing else, I can guarantee you'll have trouble finding one that I can't combat because I really tried to write off this theory.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to stream on Disney+ right now. It'll always be the perfect movie for the holiday season, NSFW theories aside, and I hope everyone takes some time to watch it.