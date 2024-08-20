The Rock Brought His Daughters To Meet Moana's Auli'i Cravalho In Sweet Video: 'Lucky (And Grateful)'

Just a little over a week ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who famously voices Maui—the larger-than-life, tattooed demigod in Disney's Moana films—received a standing ovation when he took the stage at Disney's D23 event. There, he introduced what he called "Moana and Maui’s most exciting adventure yet," along with the new Moana 2 trailer , part of the legendary studio's remaining releases set for the 2024 movie schedule . Now, Johnson has shared a heartwarming video from the event, showcasing his daughters meeting Auli’i Cravalho, the actress who voices the franchises eponymous protagonist, and it's so sweet.

This heartwarming moment was beautifully captured in a video that was shared to Instagram by the Fast & Furious star, who expressed how "lucky" and "grateful" he feels to have that experience. In the clip, which you can check out below, you’ll see the sheer delight on his daughters' faces as they meet Auli’i Cravalho. But the touching interaction is just the beginning, as The Rock then takes to the stage, where he joins dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia in an energetic performance before unveiling the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming Disney flick :

Via his Instagram caption, Dwayne Johnson (who could be seen holding a bouquet of flowers gifted by his daughters) took a moment to reflect on the unforgettable night. In addition to expressing deep gratitude for the experience, he affectionately called his daughters his "little tornadoes." He also shared how introducing them to the roaring crowd at Anaheim's D23 event felt perfectly aligned with the themes of Moana 2. As he explained:

This idea of Moana, and this idea of a young girl, who is empowered to do more and look beyond the reef, I think that’s reflective of regardless of whatever culture you come from, whatever color you are, it doesn’t matter, everywhere around the world, believe in that for our young. Or young girls and young boys, and everybody by the way, that if you believe there is more out there, go for it.

The video wraps up with The Rock carrying his daughters, one in each arm, as he beams with pride, reflecting on how "lucky" he feels to pursue the career he loves while sharing such meaningful moments with his family.

While what we know about Moana 2 is limited, fans of the wrestling superstar-turned-Hollywood heavyweight and the beloved franchise have plenty to be excited about. The reunion of the two iconic voice actors is reason enough to celebrate, but the real thrill comes with the news that the sequel is just around the corner, as it's slated to hit theaters on November 27. And, if you thought the hype around Barbenheimer was big, get ready—some are already dubbing this upcoming Disney showdown the next Barbenheimer phenomenon , as the animated sequel is set to premiere alongside the highly anticipated Wicked: Part 1 .

Dwayne Johnson’s heartfelt video is a testament to Moana's massive impact since its 2016 release—not only on global audiences but also on those who helped bring the film to life. Here's to a fun sequel and more sweet moments that Johnson can share with his little girls. And, if all of this has you feeling nostalgic, you can easily revisit the original movie, which is available to stream with your Disney+ subscription .