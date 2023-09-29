The Rock Gets Asked About The Pros And Cons Of Fame All The Time, But I’m Still Surprised By His Answer
Many will disagree with The Rock on this.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve read and watched enough celebrity perspectives on fame to know that I don’t envy living life in the public eye. I cannot imagine being recognized and approached by strangers everyday and generally not having my own privacy. There’s something incredibly special about walking around somewhere or sitting on a bench without anyone bothering me that us non-famous people can take for granted. However, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a different perspective on the whole thing I’ve never heard before.
The Rock took to his Instagram this week to answer a common question he gets all the time: What are the benefits and drawbacks to being famous? Here’s what he had to say:
Dwayne Johnson has sat with fame for over 20 years now, so he has some real solid thoughts on what being a celebrity means to him, and despite his personal life being so public, he only sees positives. In a world where so many famous people talk down what it’s like to be known by the world, I was surprised by his “no drawbacks” answer, but he has some points. Being famous means being comfortable in his life, and let’s tell it for what it is: the guy’s rich.
His Instagram video even takes place in his own home gym that looks massive. If The Rock was just a regular guy he’d have to decide between gym memberships like the rest of us. As Johnson continued:
The actor is so famous, he recently got reimagined by Disney Princesses by A.I., which is objectively odd, but all things considered, he gets to lead a really extraordinary life. Johnson shared his favorite benefit about being famous is “being able to impact people in a positive way around the world” and the “free tacos,” but he did have one grievance. As he shared:
The Rock shared that some days, he’ll get a “wild hair” about him and decide to randomly go to the store at 8pm on a Saturday (or perhaps for one of his Monday night 'fuck it' cheat meals), and then once a crowd of people forms, he’ll remember that he just can’t do that like everyone else. It’s pretty wild to imagine having to plan all one’s outings like The Rock does, but it sounds like to him, it’s a small price to pay considering all the benefits of his profession. Here are his full thoughts.
A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)
A photo posted by on
Dwayne Johnson’s DC role may have recently been scrapped, but there’s a lot of upcoming projects from The Rock, between his rumored participation in Wrestlemania 40, to Red One with Chris Evans expected to be among upcoming 2023 movies this holiday season. While he’s rich and famous, we can all boast the simple pleasure of going to the mall and store on a whim, am I right?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley