No Big Deal, Just Dwayne Johnson Doing Bicep Curls And Using His 5-Year-Old Daughter As A Weight

Dwayne Johnson loves a good workout and, even more than that, he relishes spending time with his kids. His weight-lifting bouts in his at-home gym – the Iron Paradise – usually don’t intersect with any time he spends with his two youngest daughters. However, on certain occasions, his exercise regimen does crossover into his quality time with his kids. And in that rare instance, the result is nothing short of delightful. Johnson shared a clip of himself performing bicep curls. Yet here’s the kicker for those who aren’t aware of his skills – he used his five-year-old daughter as a weight, like it’s no big deal.

The adorable (and impressive) moment described above isn’t something you see every day. Yet leave it to the man also known as The Rock to wrestling fans to give his social media followers such a fun sight. The 51-year-old posted the video to his Instagram, and it featured his smiling little girl, Tiana, as the one being lifted up and down. He and his kiddo enjoyed the fun moment while hanging out at the park. Check out the sweet footage, which is overlaid with Rick Ross’ classic tune, “Hustlin’”:

A caption was also included in the post and, with it, Dwayne Johnson mused that it “ain’t gonna be long before my youngest tornado outgrows the bicep.” Tiana (who at one time, couldn’t figure out her father voiced Moana ’s Maui ) is indeed growing like a weed. So it’s very possible that she’ll soon be too big for even her muscular dad to lift her up and down. That day hasn’t arrived just yet, though, as the A-lister seemed to have absolutely no problem hoisting her with only one arm. All in all, it certainly makes for a creative way for a father and daughter to spend time together.

You may chuckle, but this isn’t the first time the Red Notice lead has ever engaged in this kind of unique family workout. Near the end of 2022, he shared another video that showed him doing curls with his little one . That particular clip was actually even more impressive than this latest one because, in the latter case, the star was seamlessly switching arms. Take a look at that video below:

It should go without saying that this is a man who takes his workouts very seriously, and why shouldn’t he? After all, as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men, he does have to make sure he’s in top physical condition. His preparation for Black Adam alone was nothing short of incredible, and it included some seriously intense leg days based on photos the actor shared. I mean, seriously, his biceps looked like tree trunks amid the process. (Now, I’m wondering if we owe some of those results to his daughter for assisting him.)

Of course, aside from teaming up for curling exercises, there are plenty of other ways in which Dwayne and Tiana Johnson can bond. Surely, they can enjoy one of Dwayne’s mouth-watering cheat meals, which can sometimes happen when the star gets a case of the “Monday Fuck-its.” The Rock has shared some delectable looking culinary delights over the years, from fluffy biscuits to massive pancakes. I’m sure Tiana wouldn’t mind chowing down with dear old dad as opposed to serving as one of his weights.

Regardless of how Dwayne Johnson chooses to spend time with Tiana, or other daughters Jasmine (7) and Simone (22), it’s just lovely that he makes it a priority to hang with his kids. Considering his bicep curls with his youngest are proving to be viable, I’d expect them to engage in that activity again in the future. That is, at least until she’s too big for him to lift her anymore.