The Rock Gets Real About Woke Culture And Why He's Not A Fan: 'That Really Bugs Me'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, amidst a packed schedule featuring a lineup of anticipated projects like the sequel to Moana , in which he'll once again voice Maui, and a return to some upcoming WWE events , recently took the time for an earnest discussion. The star of Jumanji opened up about the current cultural movements and their effects on society and personal identity. During this conversation, the actor candidly expressed his critical views on “woke culture” and explained the reasons why he’s not a fan.

The Black Adam veteran, who has navigated the complexities of fame with a blend of charisma and humility rarely seen in Hollywood, did not hold back when discussing the current social climate. Talking to Fox & Friends , he expressed his discontent with the nation's divisive climate, sharing his concerns without reservation. He told the host:

Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc — that really bugs me, In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.

Many celebrities have spoken out about "cancel culture" and/or "woke" culture over the years. The Rock's frequent co-star, Kevin Hart, addressed it in 2020, opining that society needs to get to a point where it's more "realistic" about the fact that "nobody is perfect." Even Lizzo has spoken on the topic of such culture and believes that there" was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected."

In a revealing segment of his interview with Fox News, the conversation with the wrestler-turned-Hollywood A-lister shifted towards his 2020 presidential endorsement of Joe Biden. Johnson confirmed he won't endorse any candidate this year, marking a notable shift in his approach. He reflected on his previous endorsement, stating:

The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence, and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that. I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.

The Jungle Cruise star revisited his stance on presidential endorsements and reconsidered the idea of pursuing a political career. In 2017, Dwayne Johnson had previously entertained the possibility of running for president and had seemed optimistic about it. However, he has since made a definitive shift in his perspective. According to Johnson, he has decided against entering the political arena, briefly stating:

No, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician.

Although Dwayne Johnson has expressed concerns over the current divisive woke "cancel culture” climate outside the ring, he's fully embracing the competitive spirit within it. He recently made an unexpected Internet-shaking wrestling comeback at SmackDown, and he's gearing up for another appearance in the ring at WrestleMania 40 following the revelation of his agreement with WWE . Tonight, The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. So, if anything, it seems the entertainer remains engrossed in his work accordingly amidst the cultural landscape.

The highly anticipated match is set for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field, starting at 7:00 pm ET, and will be available live for those with a Peacock subscription . Also, make sure you're staying in the know when it comes to the Rock's upcoming movies.