If You Haven't Heard Of The Midweek 'F---Its,' The Rock Is Here To School You On The Best Way To Get Through 'Em

We all have those days where we just can’t anymore. Those days when we say screw it and check out. Those days frequently involve eating and drinking things that we probably shouldn’t, and it seems that even The Rock has those days, and honestly, they look pretty awesome.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram to announce he was suffering from a case of midweek “Fuck Its.” While I’ve never described those sorts of days in just that way, I will be calling them this from now on. I will also start planning to experience the “Fuck Its” in the same way The Rock does because the best way to handle them involves a mountain of sushi and tequila. I’m in.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

Generally speaking, if you want to look like Dwayne Johnson, it requires pretty incredible discipline. The food and exercise required is extensive. We've seen The Rock's workout and it's insane. People have tried to handle The Rock’s diet and it frequently doesn’t go well for them.

You don't get that way by eating junk food. Johnson can’t simply eat whatever he wants all the time. However, even people on strict diets trying to build muscle are allowed “cheat meals" where, as long as they don’t do it too often, they can eat more or less what they want. Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meals have become infamous on social media. While the guy can eat what he wants on cheat days, he still needs to put away an insane number of calories due to his size, which means his cheat meals are massive.

It’s unclear if his mid-week “Fuck Its” meal is an official cheat meal. From the way he talks, it sounds like this was an extra cheat that he just needed because of the way he was feeling. We've all been there.

Honestly, it looks pretty amazing. As somebody who loves sushi but doesn’t eat it as often as I’d like, that plate looks great, even if I’d only be able to eat a fraction of it myself. I’ve also not considered smothering peanut butter and honey all over cornbread, but I’ll try anything once.

Of course, The Rock couldn’t sell his meal without plugging his tequila brand. While The Rock is balancing a recent return to the WWE with his acting career, Johnson’s real talent is in promotion, whether he’s selling himself, his production company, or his booze. He is quite good at it. And honestly, it’s not bad tequila, so I can’t be too upset.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The end of the week is almost here, but honestly, it’s not here yet, so I feel like maybe I’m coming down with a case of mid-week “Fuck Its” myself. Getting ready to order some sushi and going to get the tequila in the freezer.