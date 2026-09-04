Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The New HOH Is Going All In With A Bold Play And I Love It

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 28 live feeds as of Friday, September 4th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Rick Devens just barely escaped being evicted last week, and based on how this week of Big Brother is shaping up, he may be fighting for his life yet again. In fact, all the Icons are set to be in big trouble this week, and the crazy thing is, I don't think they even know it.

CinemaBlend was watching Big Brother online last night, and it looks like at least one Icon is going home this week. The big betrayal many have waited for has finally blown up, and we need to talk out what this means for the week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Barrett Won The Week 9 HOH

Barrett threw a Head of Household to Dee Valladares a couple of weeks ago, and it resulted in him losing one of his closest allies. It seems he wasn't going to make that mistake again, and now he's running the week after two weeks of trying to flip the game on the Icons. He's finally in a position to make it happen, but will he pull the trigger? Will he risk his relationship with them and Drew to get some revenge?

(Image credit: CBS)

Barrett Is Putting Up All Three Icons, And Aiming For A Big Target At All Costs

Trying to operate from the shadows didn't work, and it seems like Barrett is willing to stick his neck out this week to make his goal happen. All three Icons are going up on the block for eviction, and if one of them comes down, Yash is going up as the renomination choice.

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Big Brother fans may wonder why he's not putting up Yash in the initial round, and then taking him down and putting up an Icon. This eliminates the possibility of the Icon who wasn't nominated winning the veto and then taking down another Icon with their win. After that, it wouldn't be all that hard to save the third Icon from the block, so putting up all three creates the best chance that at least one of them leaves this week.

Barrett is in a rough spot. He wants to win Big Brother, but staying loyal to the Icons almost assuredly means he loses to any of them in a Final Two situation. Taking them out and adding that to his resume will go a long way to help him, but it also puts a huge target on his back.

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Truthfully, I think the only bad outcome for this week is Angela getting evicted. The best-case scenario is Dee or Devens going to the jury house, followed by Yash walking out the door as well. Any of those are going to do a lot to make a case for Barrett winning the game and take out someone who would likely beat him at the end as well.

If ever there was a weekend to be glued to the live feeds, this is it. Expect lots of drama with the Icons up for eviction, and maybe even some fights to break out between them. Those with Labor Day plans needn't fear; CinemaBlend will keep you abreast of all that goes down!