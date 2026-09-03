The Runner Ending: How You Might Have Missed The 'Little Seeds' That Led Us To The Plan
Gal Gadot's Amazon movie has a big payoff.
Spoilers ahead for Amazon's The Runner.
The streaming war has been going on for years now, and those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to Kevin Macdonald's The Runner. Gal Gadot spends basically the whole movie running, but her character Maia is secretly formulating a plan to try and dupe Damian Lewis' mysterious Caller and save her son. And the director spoke to CinemaBlend about how he set up the movie's epic conclusion.
The Runner was on the list of upcoming action movies before dropping on streaming this week, and the movie's finale is super satisfying. Namely because see that little move Maia made throughout its 84-minute runtime was setting up her master plan. As you can see in the above video, I asked Macdonald about this unique task, and he told me:
During the montage where Maia's plan comes together, suddenly a bunch of moments in the movie make much more sense. So when we briefly saw her with a tube of lipstick, she was actually writing instructions for London bystanders. And when it looked strange as she loaded her gun in the elevator, that's because the blue clip was actually full of blanks.
I loved seeing it all come together in The Runner's third act, which is why I had to ask Kevin Macdonald about the methodical way he shot and edited in the various hints. The Whitney filmmaker went on to tell me:
While The Runner is releasing at the same time as Alan Ritchson's Runner, smart money says that their third acts are going to play out very differently. Gal Gadot's new movie is a quick and easy watch from home, and its ending offers a big payoff, especially for those who have been watching the new Amazon flick closely.
As Macdonald went on to share, finding the right amount of shot to set up The Runner's big finale was a bit of a process. He shared more about what it took to land the plane, telling me:
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Personally, I thought that this hard work paid off, and that the conclusion of the new Gal Gadot movie sticks the landing. And now that The Runner is available for everyone with a Prime Video subscription, we'll have to see if audiences agree.
The Runner is streaming now on Amazon as part of the 2026 movie release list. Gal Gadot has yet another action-heavy movie under her belt, and this one pushed her to the limit physically.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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