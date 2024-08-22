The Sweet Connection Blake Lively's Real-Life Romance With Ryan Reynolds Has With It Ends With Us

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. Just look at how many headlines have surrounded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, or the years-long saga of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. One pair that tends to be #couplegoals is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are often collaborating and poking fun at each other on social media. And there's a sweet connection to their romance in her new movie It Ends With Us.

Since its release, It Ends With Us has been doing super well at the box office. Based off the novel of the same name, Blake Lively stars as a florist who is struggling with domestic violence. While the movie is serious and grueling, it does have a connection to Lively's relationship with Ryan Reynolds. As she shared with People, flowers were a big part of their early connection, offering:

When my husband and I first got together he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week... He would always send a card with a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny that one of us said, or something emotional that one of us said. And it was just a little quote of the week.

How sweet is that? While Reynolds and Lively are married and have kids, it's fun to get a peek behind the curtain on what the early days were like. And they included weekly bouquets from the Deadpool icon, complete with a handwritten card reflecting on their time together. I'm not crying, you're crying.

While It Ends With Us is a harrowing tale of romance gone wrong, the public is super into Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's real-life love story. That's why they've gone viral so many times, including when Reynolds interviewed her co-star. And this story about flowers is sure to make its way around the internet soon.

Blake Lively's movie might be doing well at the box office, but there has been some controversy surrounding the project. Rumors have been swirling about It Ends With Us, and possible drama between Lively and director/co-star Justin Baldoni. Since the chatter began online, fingers started pointing at Lively, and the Gossip Girl star has been getting a ton of heat over old press junkets and interviews from her past. That includes viral interviews that have surfaced, with corners of the internet taking umbrage with how she spoke to various journalists.

Despite this drama, or partly because of it, It Ends With Us continues to perform well at the box office, quickly becoming one of Blake Lively's most successful movies. The drama is still in theaters now, and she's attached to a number of upcoming projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.