There’s About To Be A Bidding War For A Classic Horror Franchise, And Glen Powell Is Apparently Involved

News
By published

Anyone But Leatherface.

Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

There are few things Hollywood loves more than an established IP, which is why there’s always a loud clanging of excitement every time the rights to a franchise go up for sale. The loudest of those recent clangs was, of course, the James Bond franchise, which was purchased by Amazon, but in the background, there’s been another clang emanating from a classic horror franchise. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights are apparently back with the original owners and being shopped after Legendary decided not to renew, and there are several big names starting to flirt, including Glen Powell.

The Hollywood Reporter claims the actor, who is steadily ascending to A-Lister, is involved in a package that includes director JT Molner and producer Roy Lee. World Of Reel claims if they secure the rights, they might work with A24 to make it. That seems like a natural fit given the studio’s elevated horror background, but Powell and company apparently aren’t the only suitors in town. Andy Muschietti, who made the recent It adaptations, as well as The Flash (which I still think is good), is also said to be interested in a remake. It’s unclear what producers and/ or studio he might get involved with, but I’m sure plenty would line up to get in business with him on a classic horror franchise like this.

The rights to these types of franchises are very complicated and can be sold in a number of ways. Sometimes the original rights holders sell off everything in its entirety. Sometimes they simply sell the rights to make movies for a specific period of time, which can be extended if films are consistently made, and sometimes the owners stay very involved and produce themselves, as part of a more collaborative process. Right now, it’s unclear what producer Pat Cassidy, screenwriter Kim Henkel and son Ian Henkel want to do, but they’ve enlisted the agency Verve to get some options.

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an all-time fantastic genre movie that is revered by millions of hardcore horror fans. Eight sequels have been made over the years since the 1974 original, and there have been multiple attempts to reboot the franchise entirely, including once in the early 2000s by Michael Bay with Jessica Biel as the lead, but unfortunately, none have been able to recapture the magic of the original. I think the franchise can be rebooted for a more modern audience, but it’s going to need to take a strong adaptation and positive word of mouth since there’s not the same level of name recognition amongst casuals that many other classic horror franchises have.

I don’t know if Glen Powell is going to end up with the rights here, but I love that he’s interested enough in a horror deep cut like this to make a play. Sometimes when people’s careers are taking off, they’re exclusively focused on making the biggest possible studio-driven event films that will lead to the most money and in theory, the most star power. The best path to having a long career in Hollywood, however, is to do some of that but also mix in passion projects and buzzy genre movies so you can hit on a variety of fronts and no one gets sick of you doing the same thing. It's nice to see Powell doing that.

Mack Rawden
Editor In Chief

Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Ren and Ariel in Footloose.

I Decided To Rewatch 2011's Footloose As An Adult, And I'm Having Flashbacks Related To Why It Meant So Much To Me As A Kid
Penny &quot;meets&quot; Russell in Almost Famous

‘I Totally F—-ed That Up.’ See Kate Hudson Completely Drop The Ball Identifying 'Tiny Dancer' 25 Years After Almost Famous

A side-by-side of Vin Diesel in Fast X looking up and Gal Gadot in Snow White looking to her left.

Snow White’s Gal Gadot Showing Baby Groot Some Love Is Cute, But Her Getting Sentimental With Us About Vin Diesel And Fast And Furious Is Cuter
See more latest
Most Popular
A side-by-side of Vin Diesel in Fast X looking up and Gal Gadot in Snow White looking to her left.
Snow White’s Gal Gadot Showing Baby Groot Some Love Is Cute, But Her Getting Sentimental With Us About Vin Diesel And Fast And Furious Is Cuter
Marcello Hernandez as Domingo in Bridesmaid Speech sketch with Ariana Grande 2024
Lorne Michaels Didn't Originally Like Recurring Sketches Like Domingo, But An OG SNL Host Changed His Mind
Penny &quot;meets&quot; Russell in Almost Famous
‘I Totally F—-ed That Up.’ See Kate Hudson Completely Drop The Ball Identifying 'Tiny Dancer' 25 Years After Almost Famous
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) looks ahead in Daredevil: Born Again
After Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Shed New Light On Bullseye's Return And Jon Bernthal's First Scene Back, I Need To Rewatch The First Four Episodes
Diana Williams (HANNAH ONSLO, Michael Kavanagh (JAMES NELSON-JOYCE)), Ronnie Phelan (SEAN BEAN), Jamie Phelan (JACK McMULLEN), Elaine Phelan (JULIE GRAHAM) around a table in This City is Ours
How To Watch The City Is Ours Online And Stream New BBC Crime Drama For Free From Anywhere
Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
I Don’t Want To Sugarcoat It’: Drake Bell Opens Up About His Life One Year After He Spoke Out About Sexual Abuse In Quiet On Set
Josh Brolin pulling a resistance band as Brand in The Goonies
Josh Brolin Says Nepotism Worked Against Him When He Auditioned For The Goonies: ‘Just Ridiculous’
From left to right JIM RASH, WAYNE WILDERSON, JOSH SEGARRA talking to JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, LISA ANN WALTER who all look scared.
After (Spoiler) Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, I Have A Theory About Who Will Replace Them
Matangi smirking at Nalo during Moana 2 end credit&#039;s scene
Moana 2's Directors Explained Why The Movie Has An End Credit Scene, And Where They Are At With A Third Movie
Jennifer Lopez&#039;s Atlas Shepard frightened and holding her gloved fists up to fight in Atlas
Insider Drops Claims About The Kind Of Boyfriend Jennifer Lopez Is Looking For Following Her Divorce From Ben Affleck