Peanuts Just Turned 75, And This LEGO Snoopy Set Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate

This is probably the case for many of us, but I have been obsessed with the Peanuts ever since I started reading Charles M. Schulz's comic strips in the “funny pages” as a kid. The adventures (and misadventures) of beloved characters like Charlie Brown and Snoopy have been entertaining the young and young at heart for generations now, and the iconic brand is about to celebrate its 75th anniversary. While there are many ways to honor the big day, there’s one I have my eye on particularly.

This LEGO Snoopy set, which features the dynamic dog and his signature red doghouse (and his trusty friend, Woodstock), is hitting me in the feels and is taking me back to the days of my childhood. I know that LEGO is always playing the nostalgia game, but this soon-to-be-released model is sending me on a trip down memory lane like no other…

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Is A Perfect Tribute To One Of Charles M. Schulz’s Most Iconic Characters

Though this LEGO set doesn’t come with a Red Baron scarf or a jaw harp, it does do a fine job of paying tribute not only to one of Charles M. Schulz’s most iconic characters but also one of the most timeless in the history of pop culture. You’ve got Snoopy, along with his trusty companion, Woodstock, sitting atop that signature red doghouse, along with a handful of accessories that take me back to those Peanuts comic strips and the all-time great cartoon they inspired later.

I’ve been digging through the details of the 964-piece model, and there’s just so much there. From the inclusion of a typewriter paying homage to Snoopy being a world-renowned author to a campfire from his days at camp, this thing is full of references that longtime fans will surely pick up on. As has been the case with other LEGO Ideas sets, the attention to detail here is unmatched.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Talk About A Great Way To Celebrate The Big Occasion

Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip, which launched some of the best holiday specials of all time, debuted in newspapers around the country back in October 1950, 75 years ago last October. Over the years, the dailies (and later Sunday specials) gave readers thousands of short stories involving Snoopy and the rest of those beloved characters, and this honestly feels like the best way to celebrate that legacy.

This Snoopy’s Doghouse set is also taking me back to my childhood and the days of playing on a replica in the waiting room at my pediatrician’s office. The practice caught on fire years ago, and I believe the doghouse went up in flames. All of this is to say that this is not only a tribute to Peanuts, but also memories of our youth.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Some Quick LEGO Snoopy (And Woodstock) Specs

If you want to know the nitty-gritty details of this impressive and nostalgia-inducing LEGO set, take a look at some quick specs I provided below. And make sure to take note of the planned release date, which will be here before you know it.

Price: $89.99

$89.99 No. of Pieces: 964

964 Suggested Age: 18+

18+ Dimensions: 10 inches high, 6.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches deep

10 inches high, 6.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches deep Ship Date: June 1, 2026

With a price that’s low enough not to break the bank, a crazy attention to detail, and some cool hidden features, there’s no reason not to have this Snoopy Doghouse set in the collection. As always, I just need to start dropping some not-so-subtle hints to my wife before this thing comes out in June.