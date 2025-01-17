A TikTok Of Wicked Broadway Actors Recording Music For The Movie Is Going Viral, But I’m Just Here For The Cheeky Hamilton Joke

It’s been too good to see all that went on behind-the-scenes for Wicked to become the most swankified movie musical in some time. And as we wait for the second Wicked movie to reach theaters late this year, they just keep coming. That includes this TikTok from a vocalist from the movie that couldn’t help but make a solid Hamilton joke.

Meg Doherty , who has played various roles in the Wicked Broadway musical, had the chance to be part of the ensemble of the movie adaptations. In a viral TikTok the performer posted from her work on the movie, she gave fans a look inside the vocal booth with her. Check it:

We’ve been spending a lot of time talking about the Wicked movie cast like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but there are so many voices that contributed to the making of the movie. In the video that has amassed over six million views, Doherty showcases the ensemble singing “Defying Gravity” together for the soundtrack. They sound so epic, and with each of the choir in their own little vocal cubicles, they’re basically their own orchestra of voices. But I especially love Meg Doherty playing tribute to Hamilton with the video’s caption.

was in the room where it happens. Wait, that’s a different show… 💖💚

Hamilton fans will get this. She’s referring to the song “The Room Where It Happens” from the fellow Broadway play. While she’s making a fun joke for the theatre kids, she definitely has the right to pull this line given she really got to record vocals for the movie version of “Defying Gravity.” It must have been a huge honor for Doherty, who has played both Madame Morrible and Glinda’s friend Shenshen in the Broadway production. Now her voice is also one of many that provides a pivotal layer to the Wicked soundtrack, and it’s so awesome to see it from her first-hand view.

Aside from Wicked and Hamilton both being two musicals that have run on Broadway for a crazy amount of time , they have connections thanks to Wicked director Jon M. Chu. The filmmaker also directed the movie musical version of In The Heights, which was another Broadway production from Lin-Manuel Miranda. In fact, the playwright even joked that Chu reused In The Heights choreography in Wicked .

Both musicals are some of the most famous and beloved of the 21st century, we’re not surprised they are being mentioned in the same breath. While we cannot match Doherty’s video, we also cannot wait to be in the room where it happens when Wicked: For Good hits theaters this November. Currently, the first movie is in theaters and on PVOD, and being talked about during award season . It’s going to take awhile to bring this phenomena down.