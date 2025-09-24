Was Tom Blyth Bummed That He Wasn't Asked Back For The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping? What He Said About The New President Snow Getting Cast
How the young President Snow actor reacted to the news.
Another Hunger Games novel is already among upcoming book adaptations in the form of the latest book, Sunrise on the Reaping. Unfortunately for the cast we got to know in the last prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, it’ll once again tackle another period in history for the fictional dystopian world of Panem. Sure, it's a bit of a bummer for Tom Blyth, who embodied President Snow as a teenager so well, but what are the actor’s thoughts on getting replaced by Ralph Fiennes?
Back in May, it was announced that Ralph Fiennes would be playing a middle-aged President Snow amidst a star-studded cast of Sunrise on the Reaping stars. Here’s Tom Blyth’s thoughts on the casting:
In an interview with ScreenRant, Blyth shared his excitement for the next Hunger Games movie starring fan favorite Haymitch during his games at the 50th Quarter Quell. He’s admittedly on the outside this time around, but he’s very much willing to step aside for the actor behind Voldemort to take the reins. He also said this:
It’s a great response especially considering that Ralph Fiennes is a highly decorated actor who has been nominated for an Oscar three times, along with winning accolades from the BAFTAs and Tonys. While Blyth is definitely in acceptance of the scenario, he also has some hope for his version of the character returning at some point. Then there’s the time when he asked to be part of Sunrise on the Reaping. As he added:
Tom Blyth is 30 years old, whereas the character should be around 58 during the events of Sunrise on the Reaping. So there would have needed to be some intense prosthetics for Snow if Blyth had been cast in the role again.
It’s kind of fun that we’ll now get to see three iterations of the Panem leader across time, and of course Fiennes is going to do an incredible job of taking on the role that he’s called “very complex.” Sunrise on the Reaping is currently in production. A first look at Fiennes’ President Snow recently surfaced via a set photo (via X) of a propaganda poster featuring the actor in the role.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is being directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed every other Hunger Games movie except for the first one. You can mark your calendars for its release on November 20, 2026.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.