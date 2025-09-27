'I'll Never Shut Up On That!' I'm Loving How An OG Hunger Games Actor Got In On A TikTok Trend To Point Out Their Short-Lived Role In The Franchise

All the Hunger Games movies have become modern classic dystopian films, and there’s another one on the way. Sunrise on the Reaping is amongst upcoming book adaptations and is currently in production. As a new generation gets into the newer material I always find it entertaining how the actors of the OG films talk about their roles, and I just noticed the funny way one of the tribute portrayers used a TikTok trend to talk about her role recently.

Leven Rambin is a 35-year-old actress who, years ago, played the role of Glimmer in The Hunger Games. While Rambin has been in a bunch of movies and TV shows since the, her role in that first HG film is clearly a highlight for her. Take a look at what she posted on social media:

A post shared by Leven Rambin (@levenrambin) A photo posted by on

Although the post above is on Instagram, Rambin's message hilariously got in on this popular TikTok trend to share her feelings about being in the 2012 hit movie for just seven minutes as the female tribute from District 1. While Rambin showed some sadness over being a part of the franchise for such a short time, she also showed how proud she is for being in the movie adaptation of her “favorite book ever.” She also had a funny line about wither she was in “7 of ATE minutes?” referring to the popular slang that means she made the best out of those few minutes on camera.

Some comments on Instagram echoed that sentiment above, with one saying she “slayed every moment” and another calling Glimmer “iconic.” Here’s another thing she posted on the subject:

A post shared by Leven Rambin (@levenrambin) A photo posted by on

The first installment in The Hunger Games franchise is now 13 years old, but it remains a popular movie. Rambin's character was considered one of the “Careers”, which means she basically trained all her life to survive the Hunger Games. However, despite that training, Glimmer ultimately doesn’t make it and dies after Katniss drops a nest of tracker jackers on her (alongside a group of other Careers).

There were a lot of actors who played tributes in the first Hunger Games and had small parts. However, some of them are actually pretty popular actors now. For example, Jack Quaid played the other District 1 tribute, Marvel, who was the one responsible for killing Rue. Also, Rue was played by The Acolyte actress Amandla Stenberg. At one point, Stenberg even forgave Quaid for his character’s actions, and it was too good. Also, some may not even know Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman played Clove in HG as well.

I'd imagine it was a blast for Leven Rambin to work alongside so much young talent, even against the backdrop of such a dark dystopian-set project. Even if she didn't have much screentime, I love how much affection Rambin still seems to have for her character.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On that note, I can't wait to see what goes on when the next group of tributes compete in Sunrise in the Reaping – particularly because fans already know no one’s actually going to get hurt. The next Hunger Games movie opens in theaters on November 20, 2026, so be sure to read up on it as well as other 2026 movie releases.