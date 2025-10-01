Why Jacob Elordi Got Cast In Wuthering Heights, Despite Some Fan Backlash: 'Very Surprising'

Emerald Fennell’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation Wuthering Heights hasn’t even come out yet, and fans are already talking. Not only has the shock factor come from early screenings calling it “aggressively provocative,” but also from the casting choice of Jacob Elordi that's made fans very upset . The English filmmaker got real on why Elordi was cast in the 2026 movie release despite fan backlash, calling the actor’s performance “very surprising.”

When it was announced that Jacob Elordi would be portraying Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, the Australian actor received backlash for being “whitewashed,” since Heathcliff is described as “dark-skinned” in the Emily Brontë book. Emerald Fennell told BBC why she wanted him for her upcoming book-to-screen adaptation :

I had been thinking about making it [Wuthering Heights], and it seemed to me he had the thing... he's a very surprising actor.

Jacob Elordi may have made his debut in The Kissing Booth movies, but he’s come a long way since by playing complex roles in Euphoria, Priscilla and The Narrow Road to the Deep North. If this movie is anything like the book, Heathcliff has an all-consuming passion for Catherine, with his societal alienation driving him to avenge those who wronged him. I’m confident that’s something Elordi can tackle in his next role.

Emerald Fennell has worked with Jacob Elordi before in Saltburn, where he gave a memorable and haunting performance. She told BBC that after being taken with his role in the black-comedy-thriller flick, it was only natural she cast him in her Saltburn follow-up . The Academy Award-winning director mentioned another good reason for casting the Frankenstein actor, and I can’t blame her there:

He looked exactly like the illustration of Heathcliff on the first book that I read.

As there are so many early illustrations of Heathcliff, it’s hard to know which one Emerald Fennell is talking about. Still, I can understand the director’s perspective in looking at an image and already thinking up an actor who has the look to embody the part.

Khamel Cochrane, the remake’s casting director, has defended her casting decision for Elordi before, saying that audiences should give the movie a chance first, and that the movie is “not based on real life. It’s all art.” If the BAFTA nominee surprised Fennell, maybe fans will feel the same way, too.

Book fans may have been surprised that Jacob Elordi was cast as Heathcliff despite not being “dark-skinned” like his character. However, if Emerald Fennell described his performance as “very surprising” and the star she pictured for her own movie, maybe Elordi will provide audiences a fresh, new take that contrasts with traditional past portrayals of the character. You can see for yourself when Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 13th, 2026.