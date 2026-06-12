Tom Cruise Hyped Up Disclosure Day With The Sweetest Message To Its Director And His ‘Dear Friend’ Emily Blunt

Tom Cruise has spent enough time flying jets, sprinting across rooftops and saving the movie theater experience one death-defying stunt at a time that his endorsement of a 2026 movie calendar release carries some extra weight. So when he shows up for a packed summer screening and posts about loving the experience, it feels like the cinematic equivalent of a flare going up. Seriously, the Mission: Impossible star just hyped up Disclosure Day with the sweetest message to Steven Spielberg and his ‘dear friend’ Emily Blunt.

Cruise shared an Instagram post celebrating Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg’s big new summer science fiction movie starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo. The post included a photo of him with Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell and a Spielberg bust in front of a theater screen promoting the film. There’s a lot of greatness packed into this photo, so see for yourself before we break it down.

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The caption is obviously the biggest takeaway. The Mummy alum praised Spielberg, his Minority Report and War of the Worlds director, writing:

Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.

And, of course, the Top Gun franchise lead couldn’t forget about his Edge of Tomorrow co-star and friend, Emily Blunt. He continued:

Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day!!

That is a very sweet response and is also very Tom Cruise. The man does not casually enjoy a movie. He celebrates cinema with the intensity of someone trying to personally keep every projector bulb in America alive. And honestly, when the movie in question is a new Spielberg alien epic, that enthusiasm tracks.

(Image credit: Dreamworks, 20th Century Fox)

Tom Cruise And Steven Spielberg Go Way Back

Cruise and Spielberg worked together on Minority Report and War of the Worlds, two very different but great sci-fi movies that still feel like major pieces of both men’s filmographies. Minority Report also co-starred Colin Farrell, who appears to the Jack Reacher actor's right in the Instagram photo, while War of the Worlds starred Dakota Fanning appears to his left. One gave Cruise one of his slickest futuristic thrillers; the other put him in full panic-dad mode inside Spielberg’s post-9/11 alien invasion nightmare.

There is something nicely full-circle about the Minority Report helmer hyping a new Spielberg alien movie. The director has returned to extraterrestrial stories throughout his career, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to E.T. to War of the Worlds. Disclosure Day seems to be playing in that same massive “what if humanity actually knew?” sandbox, which makes Cruise’s theater-night post feel especially fitting.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

His Emily Blunt Shoutout Was Also A Reunion

Cruise also made sure to shout out Emily Blunt, calling her his “dear friend” and saying she and the rest of the artists behind the movie were “superb.” For fans of Edge of Tomorrow, that is a delightful little reunion crumb.

Cruise and Blunt starred together in the 2014 sci-fi action favorite, and their chemistry remains one of the reasons people still keep asking about a sequel. Cruise’s character may have spent most of that movie getting repeatedly wrecked by aliens and time loops, but Blunt’s Rita Vrataski was the steel spine of the whole thing. Seeing him show up for her new sci-fi movie more than a decade later is a genuinely warm little industry moment.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Disclosure Day Is Getting The Big Movie Night Treatment

What stands out most about the mega star's post is how much he framed the experience around the theater itself. He did not just say he liked the movie. He called out the packed room, the friends and the summer Spielberg movie-night feeling.

That is basically catnip for anyone who still loves the old-school event-movie ritual. Cruise has made the mission of promoting the theater-going experience a huge part of his public persona in recent years, especially as theatrical releases keep fighting for oxygen in a streaming-heavy world. So yes, his Disclosure Day post is a sweet message to Spielberg and Blunt. But it is also another little love letter to going to the movies.