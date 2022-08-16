Tom Felton Explains Why He Doesn’t Get Tired Of Answering Harry Potter Questions

It was 20 years ago that Tom Felton first graced audiences in the Harry Potter films by playing villainous school archenemy Draco Malfoy. While it’s been over a decade since the last time we saw Tom Felton use a wand and has had an active career since then, it doesn’t mean the cunning Pureblood wizard has left his heart. The British actor explains why he doesn’t get tired of answering Harry Potter questions.

Actors can sometimes find it a nightmare when they get asked the same questions about their breakout roles like how Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint has wanted to separate himself from Ron Weasley before. Lucky for us, Tom Felton is not one of those people. He told 1883 Magazine that he can’t stop and won’t stop answering any Harry Potter questions people have for him.

Yeah, absolutely. I can see why people don’t want to answer the same questions. It’s utterly undeniable that the Potter fandom flame is not dying anytime soon and I think it’s fantastic. When I was 14 it got an entire generation into reading and into being creative and having a wild imagination. That’s not stopped, that’s been passed down to this new generation. Some of them very kindly have come from the Philippines as a way to support me in the latest run. Things like that are the reason why I make sure to do stage door almost every night.

With Harry Potter being one of the biggest film franchises out there as well as a hit book series, it makes sense why Felton is proud of being part of the series. To him, it probably seems like only yesterday that he was filming his first scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It’s like he was born to play the role of Draco Malfoy as a botched-up audition when he pretended he knew what to be excited about for Harry Potter led director Chris Columbus to believe he was perfect for playing the cunning Slytherin. Proves that being a “snotty kid” at an audition can actually pay off sometimes.

The 34-year-old embraces Harry Potter fans who have the same passion for the successful film franchise as he does.

I want to meet all these youngsters from all over the world, from all backgrounds, from all different walks of life, who all unify over their love of Potter for lack of a better phrase. I definitely embrace the passion and love they have for Potter. I mean, there are times when I’m having dinner with my mum that I’d rather not be asked to make a video or whatever.

So now we know to never make video requests to the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor while he’s having dinner with his mom. The fame that the lifelong Slytherin has endured because of Harry Potter has never been a burden to him despite the uprising of social media that didn’t exist during the time of the movies. Sure it’s not the best part of your day to be recognized everywhere you go, but fortunately, that part of his life has not taken a toll on the English actor.

While pesky fans have continued to ask Tom Felton questions at rather inconvenient times, Felton is still pleased with the positive response of the Harry Potter fandom.

But otherwise, I’m very embracing of the positivity that comes from Potter.

This MTV Movie Award winner still continues to make Harry Potter a big part of his life. He currently has a VIP pass towards the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and reunited with his Harry Potter chums during the 20th-anniversary special that premiered on HBO Max. Outside of Harry Potter, he’s got an upcoming memoir about his magical times playing Draco Malfoy called Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard which is expected to come out on October 13th. He also made his West End debut in 2:22: A Ghost Story and portrayed soldier Guy Fawkes in London’s The Gunpowder Plot. After releasing EPs and singles, you can also expect Tom Felton to release his first full-length album in the future.