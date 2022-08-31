Tom Felton Is Busting Out His Slytherin Finery To Head Back To Hogwarts

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades, and it’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. The eight-movie film franchise is constantly re-watched, with the young cast remaining icons for their portrayal of J.K. Rowling’s characters. That includes Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in every single movie . And Felton is busting out his Slytherin finery as he’s heading back to Hogwarts.

In the years since the Harry Potter movie franchise ended, Tom Felton has remained one of the loudest cheerleaders for all things Wizarding World . He recently participated in the filming for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts , which was a hit on HBO Max. But he’s once again headed back for a tour, appropriately happening on September 1st which is the first day of school for Hogwarts. Check out Felton’s Instagram post about the project below, including some A+ Slytherin gear:

Wicked. Tom Felton looks positively dapper rocking a Slytherin scarf while also seemingly posing on the Harry Potter set. Behind him is what appears to be a structure from Hogwarts, possibly the green house? Luckily we won’t have to wait too long before all of our questions are answered.

The above photo comes to us from Tom Felton’s personal Instagram account, which has a whopping 11.8 million followers at the time of writing this story. He’s super active on social media, often communicating directly to the generations of Harry Potter fans out there. And that’s exactly what he’s going to do when providing a tour of some of the franchise’s sets over on his TikTok account. Smart money says that’ll include the Slytherin common room.

Potterheads out there are no doubt delighted to see that Tom Felton will be offering an online tour of Hogwarts, as it’s just the latest example of the 34 year-old actor showing up for the Wizarding World. As previously mentioned, he participated in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, sharing sweet moments with colleagues like Emma Watson. Felton also hosted the red carpet premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, looking dapper AF in the process . Clearly he’s still very connected to the beloved property, so there’s no telling where he’ll pop up next.

Of course, there’s one potential Harry Potter project that fans are holding out hope to see Tom Felton in. Namely a film adaptation of the Cursed Child plays ( possibly directed by Christopher Columbus ). These two stage plays largely follow Draco and Harry’s sons as they take a timeline-traveling adventure. But the story also features adult versions of the cast including Hermione and Ron. And as such, fans are hoping to see the Harry Potter ensemble return on the big screen to bring this story to life sometime in the future. Although the cast has given a variety of responses to this idea .