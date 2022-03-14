Tom Felton Shares Cute Reunion Photo With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs, But Jokes It Looks Like A 'Baby Announcement'

There are popular franchises, and then there’s Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has enthralled the public for decades, especially the eight-film movie franchise. Said movies made the young stars into household names, like Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. He recently shared a reunion photo with Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs, but jokes it looks like a “baby announcement.”

Throughout their years in the Harry Potter movies , Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs built a strong bond, akin to the family relationship they were attempting to play on the big screen. They’ve maintained that through the years, recently reuniting and snapping a sweet photo. Although Felton joked that it does look like they’re announcing an upcoming baby. As he shared,

Now that’s some love. Harry Potter’s beloved Malfoys were brought back together thanks to a convention appearance, and they seemed delighted by that turn of events. Although Tom Felton might have posed in another way if he realized how closely this image looks like a pregnancy announcement. Fans will know that Draco does become a father in-universe, but not exactly like this.

The above image was shared on Tom Felton’s personal Instagram account. He’s super active on the social media outlet, and often shares funny takes on his ongoing Harry Potter fame. That sometimes includes cute photos of himself with Jason Isaacs, with whom he seems to have maintained a strong relationship with in the decade since The Deathly Hallows – Part II was released in 2011. Luckily gigs like the one pictured at the New Mexico Comic Expo have allowed these meetings to keep occurring.

Of course, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs recently reunited for a far more high-profile Harry Potter project. Namely Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which was a filmed and televised special on HBO Max. They were able to reflect about their time on set, as well as the relationships built in the years bringing the Wizarding World to life. Audiences really responded to seeing these actors back together, especially fans who re-watch the movie franchise annually.

As previously mentioned, Draco Malfoy does end up becoming a father within the magical franchise. This is first revealed in the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which sees Tom Felton’s signature character dropping his son Scorpius off at the Hogwarts Express. That storyline was later expanded in the Cursed Child plays, which Scorpius is a protagonist of. Fans are hoping to see Felton reprise his role in a film adaptation, although there aren’t any current plans for this to happen.