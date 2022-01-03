Tom Felton Has A Message For All Those Fans Who Already Watched The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special

With last fall’s 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone , celebration was in the air for all who call Hogwarts their spiritual home. That atmosphere has only persisted heading into 2022, especially thanks to the recent release of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts , which is just what fans of the Wizarding World asked for when it comes to retrospectives. Franchise mainstay Tom Felton understands that concept perfectly, and has a message for all those fans who’ve already watched the 20th anniversary special in such short order.

As the role of Draco Malfoy was the breakout performance that made his acting career, one would expect some degree of well wishes surrounding this big occasion. Sharing a photo of himself in a scene from director Chris Columbus’s first of the two initial installments on Instagram , Felton’s nostalgia for Pottermania was on true display. However, as you’ll read in his message below, the fun was certainly back in the room during the special’s production:

Thanks to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, there’s been no shortage of stories that were revealed within the special, as well as in interviews in anticipation of its debut. Felton himself revealed that he went through an interesting run of hair coloring while auditioning not only for the role of Draco, but also in his tryouts for both Harry and Ron . And then, of course, there was that huge hug he shared with Emma Watson, which anyone could have picked out of the trailer as a huge highlight of the festivities.

Make no mistake, everyone, including Tom Felton, knew that this was a tribute to the fans and fond experiences they'd gained along the way; but the moment that reunited the actor with his former co-star was one that some Potter fans were anticipating more than most. It also doesn't help that it almost felt like Watson still nurses a small bit of that crush she had for him in their childhood. Her remarks on the subject during the special were cryptic enough that fans are probably trying to arrange for the two to get together; though the subject still remains vague enough that interpretation is key. So if you thought the conversation surrounding this subject was going away any time soon, you’re probably going to have a longer wait than you’d previously thought.

That’s just how the fandom surrounding something like the Wizarding World goes. Which is especially true as last year also marked a decade since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 , was released into theaters. Who knows what further stories will come out from Tom Felton and the rest of the cast, as that milestone continues to roll around in the public eye? As the cast at large is still rather fond of their roles, and open to discuss pretty much anything and everything, this year in J.K. Rowling’s literary landmark franchise is shaping up to be pretty eventful.