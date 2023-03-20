Tom Felton Shares An A+ Look At Rupert Grint And Jason Isaacs Reacting To His Harry Potter Book

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for decades, spanning books, movies, theme parks, and stage plays. The seven-film movie franchise continues to be re-watched, with the cast (who grew up before our eyes) remaining synonymous with their signature roles. That includes Draco Malfoy himself Tom Felton, who shared an A+ look at Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs reacting to his Harry Potter book.

Back in October, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton released a book, largely inspired by his time in the Wizarding World. Titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard (opens in new tab), his accounts has definitely turned the heads of hardcore Potterheads out there. That includes his onscreen father Jason Isaacs and Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint. Check out that pair reacting to Felton's book, courtesy of his personal Instagram account. Accio, social media content!

I mean, how delightful is that? Clearly there's a ton of love shared between the cast of the Harry Potter movies, which was on full display during the Return to Hogwarts HBO Max special. And part of having good friends/family is having someone to lovingly poke fun at you, just as Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs are doing above. Is there a Wizarding World book club that we don't know about?

Tom Felton shared the image of Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs to his 11.9 million followers on Instagram. While he's done plenty of promotion for his book Beyond the Wand, this latest update is sure to go viral. Mostly because it looks like Felton's magical co-stars aren't really believing the contents of his memoir. Of course, we know that this is all a fun joke born out of love.

Clearly there's a ton of love shared between the Harry Potter cast, and Tom Felton has maintained a close relationship with Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs throughout the years. That father/son dynamic is still strong between the pair, despite Felton now being 35 years-old. But what makes the above post all the more fun is that Ron Weasley icon Rupert Grint is also included, with the two are seemingly not enjoying their reading of Beyond the Wand.

In his book, Tom Felton got to share what his experience was like working on the Harry Potter franchise from such a young age. He and the rest of the cast grew up before our eyes, and the fandom hasn't let up in the years since Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released. The book also share some of the downsides of fame, and the struggles that Felton faced as a result of his time as Draco Malfoy. That includes his past with substance issues.

In addition to the reunion special, Harry Potter fans are hoping that the cast once again reunited on camera, specifically through a film adaptation of The Cursed Child. The cast has given various statements about this possibility, so we'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.