Tom Hanks Got A Sweet Birthday Tribute From Wife Rita Wilson

Fans and actors alike tend to take some time to pay tribute whenever a notable star has a birthday, and that’s particularly true when it comes to someone like Tom Hanks . The beloved actor – who’s been dubbed “America’s Dad” by some – is celebrating 67 years around the sun this weekend. As a result, a number of people have taken to social media to wish Hanks well. Unsurprisingly, his wife, fellow actor Rita Wilson , also honored him on his special day. She did so by penning a sweet tribute to her hubby, and it’s honestly perfect.

The Big actor’s b-day is actually today, July 9, and his wife took to Instagram bright and early to write out a message in celebration of him. The Now and Then alum shared a lengthy caption in which she referred to her husband as her “lover,” “best friend” and more. She also detailed a number of his various interests (and she effectively paints the picture of an incredibly complex guy in the process). Overall, the note below sweetly sums up her feelings for her spouse of over three decades:

Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children. He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, 😂( why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine ( Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita( Diet Coke mixed with margarita) , DJs regularly on @bossradio66 , is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops. He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!

I think I’m getting a bit overwhelmed by the sheer amount of sweetness that’s on display. These two have proven to be one of the most affectionate couples in Hollywood, so this social media post definitely tracks. The 66-year-old actress also included a photo of her man, which you can see for yourself down below:

Additionally, the post was met with a number of kind reactions from fans and celebrities. The stars who shared birthday greetings were Priyanka Chopra, Sharon Stone and LeAnn Rimes. You love to see stars shouting out fellow stars and, in this case, it’s especially lovely since this chorus of well wishes was initiated by such a wonderful tribute.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – who tied the knot in 1988 – have shared a number of tender moments in the public eye during the past few decades. One such occasion is when they celebrated 29 years together around the time Hanks marked the release of his movie The Circle. During that interview, Wilson spoke about how her hubby supported her amid her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis and surgery.

The couple ultimately faced another difficult health situation together in 2020 when they both tested positive for COVID-19 during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the first major celebrities to contract it, the couple experienced tough symptoms, which they opened up about after the fact. Nevertheless, they were downright delightful during quarantine , with the Jingle All the Way actress even proving she has serious bars by reciting Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray.” So in the end, not even COVID could seemingly extinguish the optimistic spirits that these two have.

While we’re obviously not privy to all of the details of their marriage, what we see indicates that Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks truly love each other. The two continue to represent true relationship goals and, quite frankly, you love to see it. Here’s to a happy birthday for Mr. Hanks and continued years of happiness shared with Ms. Wilson!