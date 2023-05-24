Red Carpet Argument Rumors Swirled For Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson At Cannes, But She Just Set The Record Straight

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, with celebrities flocking to the French city to premiere some of the most anticipated movies of the year. One of these films is Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which has an all-star cast that includes Tom Hanks, who attended the event with his wife Rita Wilson this week. However, rumors swirled when photos of the couple looking angry at the premiere started circulating, with many believing they were in the midst of a heated argument. These rumors have now been put to rest by Wilson, who revealed what they were actually talking about on the red carpet.

While photos made it look like Hanks and Wilson were arguing with someone at the festival, this turns out to be a wild misunderstanding. According to the actress, her and her husband’s looks of anger were actually looks of confusion. She posted on her Instagram Story that the couple was having a hard time hearing the festival workers because it was so loud, and they were unsure of where to go when they arrived at the event. You can see her post below:

(Image credit: Rita Wilson's Instagram Story)

It turns out there was nothing but good vibes on the carpet despite it being difficult to hear. Cannes is one of the largest film festivals in the world, and thousands of people flock to the south of France every year to check out the movies being screened and the stars promoting their work. It’s no wonder the venue was incredibly loud, as excitement must’ve been in the air. Wes Anderson’s films attract attention from cinephiles due to his distinct style, so Asteroid City was definitely one of the highlights of the festival schedule.

The festival seems to be a hub for putting rumors to rest this year. Sydney Sweeney squashed Glen Powell romance rumors when she arrived in Cannes with her engagement ring on. Lily Rose Depp also used the festival circuit to squash rumors of a toxic work environment on HBO’s The Idol. I guess there is something about Europe that makes people want to clear the air. I’m personally happy that there wasn’t any bad blood at the festival as previously rumored, and everyone was there having a great time celebrating wonderful movies.

Along with Tom Hanks, Asteroid City also stars Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Edward Norton and Steve Carrell, among dozens of other stars. It is a dramedy about mysterious happenings at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in 1955. The film is getting positive reactions coming out of the festival, positioning it to become a potential Oscar contender. It will have some stiff competition though, as Martin Scorsese also premiered his film Killers of the Flower Moon, to rave critic reviews. There's certainly room for both of these films to shine, and I personally can’t wait to check them both out later this year.

You can catch Tom Hanks in Asteroid City which is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can check out A Man Called Otto, which Hanks and Rita Wilson both worked on. For more information on other films coming to cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.