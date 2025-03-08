Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes
It's the TikTok era we didn’t know we needed.
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell have officially entered their TikTok era, and fans are absolutely living for it. While the two actors are best known for their roles in Marvel movies—Hiddleston as Loki and Atwell as Peggy Carter—it seems they’ve traded in upcoming superhero movie action for something a little more pink and playful. The duo, currently starring together in Much Ado About Nothing at London’s Drury Lane, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video, and let’s just say it’s pure Barbie & Ken-ergy.
Shared on Hayley Atwell and The Jamie Lloyd Company's Instagram accounts, the video features the cast of Much Ado About Nothing fully embracing their production's vibrant, theatrical energy. But instead of referencing their Marvel pasts, the War alum and Black Mirror star leaned into a Barbie-themed sound, perfectly channeling the iconic film’s fun and campy aesthetic. Check it out below:
The video features Hiddleston–along with the rest of the cast–looking effortlessly charming in '90s-themed pastels and a sea of pink petals. They lip-sync a sound from the iconic beach sequence in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, where all the Barbies and Kens greet one another.
Naturally, fans lost their minds seeing the Crimson Peak star in such a lighthearted and playful setting. The comment section quickly filled with praise, and the internet has fully embraced the God of Mischief actor’s new TikTok presence. Here are just a few of the standout reactions:
- Please never stop letting him do TikToks 😭 -@zawesrose
- Tom being in his TikTok era- 😭😭 we all love it so much, seeing the play on Friday cannot wait. -@tomandzawesfav
- Tom doing TikToks is so cute. -@sophiaroxthe80s
- TOM BEING IN HIS TIKTOK ERA 😭-@Malfoysblacksuit
- Tom's TikTok era yayyyyy -@art_queen_deeps
- To whoever is suggesting all those TikToks, please never stop. -@naellecheri
- Tom's TikTok era is to die forrrr 😩😩😩😩 -@ev.sinclaire
- TOM IS THE CUTEST I CAN'T 😭😭 -@jocejung
- TOM TIKTOK ERA 🛐🛐 -@emerviice
One fan even made the perfect suggestion, commenting:
Okay, that’s not a bad idea. If a Barbie sequel ever does happen, someone give the filmmakers a call with that take because it's one I can get behind. Though the director has weighed in on a sequel, saying her film wasn't designed to have sequels, I suppose Tom Hiddleston’s and Hayley Atwell’s TikTok era will have to hold us Barbie and Marvel fans over–for now.
Both actors have been known for their serious, action-packed roles, especially in Marvel movies. However, this recent burst of TikTok energy is thanks to their shared participation in the Much Ado About Nothing adaptation.
The stage production is already proving to be a wildly creative take on the classic Shakespeare play, blending '90s house music with a fresh, energetic aesthetic. Seeing Hiddleston and Atwell wholly lean into the playfulness of the production—both on stage and on social media—has been a delightful surprise for fans.
With their chemistry on full display and the TikTok era officially in full swing, it’s safe to say that this isn’t the last viral moment we’ll be getting from these two. However, while we wait for their next social media video, you can revisit the actors’ time in the MCU, up to this point, by streaming their appearances in the series with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
