Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes

News
By
published

It's the TikTok era we didn’t know we needed.

Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2, Hiddleston as the god of Mischief in Season 2 of Loki.
(Image credit: Marvel, Disney)

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell have officially entered their TikTok era, and fans are absolutely living for it. While the two actors are best known for their roles in Marvel movies—Hiddleston as Loki and Atwell as Peggy Carter—it seems they’ve traded in upcoming superhero movie action for something a little more pink and playful. The duo, currently starring together in Much Ado About Nothing at London’s Drury Lane, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video, and let’s just say it’s pure Barbie & Ken-ergy.

Shared on Hayley Atwell and The Jamie Lloyd Company's Instagram accounts, the video features the cast of Much Ado About Nothing fully embracing their production's vibrant, theatrical energy. But instead of referencing their Marvel pasts, the War alum and Black Mirror star leaned into a Barbie-themed sound, perfectly channeling the iconic film’s fun and campy aesthetic. Check it out below:

A post shared by The Jamie Lloyd Company (@jamielloydco)

A photo posted by on

The video features Hiddleston–along with the rest of the cast–looking effortlessly charming in '90s-themed pastels and a sea of pink petals. They lip-sync a sound from the iconic beach sequence in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, where all the Barbies and Kens greet one another.

Naturally, fans lost their minds seeing the Crimson Peak star in such a lighthearted and playful setting. The comment section quickly filled with praise, and the internet has fully embraced the God of Mischief actor’s new TikTok presence. Here are just a few of the standout reactions:

  • Please never stop letting him do TikToks 😭🩷 -@zawesrose
  • Tom being in his TikTok era- 😭😭 we all love it so much, seeing the play on Friday cannot wait. -@tomandzawesfav
  • Tom doing TikToks is so cute. -@sophiaroxthe80s
  • TOM BEING IN HIS TIKTOK ERA 😭🩷🩷🩷-@Malfoysblacksuit
  • Tom's TikTok era yayyyyy -@art_queen_deeps
  • To whoever is suggesting all those TikToks, please never stop. -@naellecheri
  • Tom's TikTok era is to die forrrr 😩😩😩😩🩷🩷🩷🩷 -@ev.sinclaire
  • TOM IS THE CUTEST I CAN'T 😭🩷😭🩷 -@jocejung
  • TOM TIKTOK ERA 🛐🛐 -@emerviice

One fan even made the perfect suggestion, commenting:

Ok but there should have been a theater Ken in the Barbie movie and it should have been Tom Hiddleston.

@osettacos.yn

Okay, that’s not a bad idea. If a Barbie sequel ever does happen, someone give the filmmakers a call with that take because it's one I can get behind. Though the director has weighed in on a sequel, saying her film wasn't designed to have sequels, I suppose Tom Hiddleston’s and Hayley Atwell’s TikTok era will have to hold us Barbie and Marvel fans over–for now.

Both actors have been known for their serious, action-packed roles, especially in Marvel movies. However, this recent burst of TikTok energy is thanks to their shared participation in the Much Ado About Nothing adaptation.

The stage production is already proving to be a wildly creative take on the classic Shakespeare play, blending '90s house music with a fresh, energetic aesthetic. Seeing Hiddleston and Atwell wholly lean into the playfulness of the production—both on stage and on social media—has been a delightful surprise for fans.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

With their chemistry on full display and the TikTok era officially in full swing, it’s safe to say that this isn’t the last viral moment we’ll be getting from these two. However, while we wait for their next social media video, you can revisit the actors’ time in the MCU, up to this point, by streaming their appearances in the series with a Disney+ subscription.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Patrick, SpongeBob, and Otto in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Hear Me Out: The New SpongeBob Movies Are Actually A Ton Of Fun
Fiona, Donkey, Shrek, Pinocchio, and Shrek&#039;s unnamed daughter

I Have An Unpopular Opinion About Shrek 5 That I Have To Talk About
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch

Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
See more latest
Most Popular
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch
Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
Kate mara as Sue Storm in 2015&#039;s Fan4Stick, The Thing as presented by Marvel in the 2025 MCU official The Fantastic 4.
After Fantastic Four’s Miles Teller Reacted To The First Steps Teaser, Fellow Franchise Alum Kate Mara Shared Her Thoughts
Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David
NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’
Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) looks on, as Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) smiles in Another Simple Favor
Footage Of Anna Kendrick's Awkward 3-Word Answer Is Running Around After She Was Asked What It Was Like To Work With Blake Lively Again
The Guardians of the Universe from the Green Lantern comics
Lanterns Star Confirms The Guardians Of The Universe Will Appear, But I’m Way More Jazzed About The Green Lantern Villains That May Also Show Up
Mickey Mouse at magic Kingdom
A Mom Just Went Off On TikTok Following Her Family's Disney World Trip And Even Diehard Fans Think She's Right
Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
An Iconic Disney Character Is Getting A New Series Under Jon Favreau, And I Have A Crazy Conspiracy Theory Why
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Ahead Of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Return, The Actor’s New Comic Book Movie Has Recruited Some Impressive Fast & Furious Talent
Monica Barbaro and Danny Ramirez as Phoenix and Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
See The Adorable Time Danny Ramirez Shouted Out His Top Gun: Maverick Co-star Monica Barbaro At The Oscars: ‘One Of My Most Beautiful Moments’
Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey Revealed The Hilarious Way They Prepare For The Last Of Us' Saddest Scenes, And I Don't Know If I'll Be Able To Watch Without Laughing Now