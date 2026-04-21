Spider-Man: Brand New Day Report Pokes Holes In One Popular Fan Theory About Tom Holland’s Hero

Since the first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped, fans have been speculating about the potential storyline. It looks like Tom Holland’s web head is in for some big changes, possibly even a mutation. Naturally, this has led a lot of us, myself included, to wonder if we might actually see Man-Spider make his debut on the 2026 movie calendar. However, a new report raises some serious doubts about this idea.

According to Marvel insider Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus, there’s been chatter about Man-Spider. But before you get too hyped or upset, during a recent Q&A, a fan with the username friendly_neighborhood_spidey98 asked if we would get a full-on Man-Spider or just see Peter with some added aggression. Perez replied:

I have heard about the concept of Man-Spider, but certain producers have expressed concern about how family audiences will react to an 8-legged monster appearing in the movie, so last I heard, they don’t want to do that.

For anyone who didn't grow up in the 90s and missed out on one of the best animated shows ever, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, let me break down what Man-Spider is. Essentially, Man-Spider is a mutated version of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. He gets some crazy upgrades like super strength, durability, and even acidic spit. But here's where it gets a little wild for a movie adaptation: this mutation comes straight from classic body-horror movie scenes. Spidey sprouts an extra four arms and turns into a mix of a spider and a man, complete with six eyes and a horrific fuzzy look—hence the name “Man-Spider.”

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(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment Group, Disney, Saban Entertainment)

I don't think Perez’s comment adds up. Sure, some producers might be worried about having an eight-legged monster in the upcoming Spider-Man movie release. But come on, we’re talking about a film that’s totally embracing the Punisher. What character is more of an R-rated Marvel character than the avenging Frank Castle? Is it really that hard to imagine they’d have a problem with Man-Spider while also bringing Frank Castle into Spider-Man’s next flick? I’m not buying it, and if I had to guess, I’d say we’ll still see that mutated creature in Spider-Man 4.

Things get even trickier when you consider the character's origin. Man-Spider pops up in the comics, but the character really took off thanks to the three-episode book-to-screen adaptation of the "Six Arms Saga" from Amazing Spider-Man #100-102. The first episode is called “Enter the Punisher,” which is pretty on-the-nose, considering the character's introduction in the next Holland movie. Plus, Spidey’s teacher, Doctor Connors, helps Peter deal with his mutation in the cartoon. We haven’t met Doc Connors/The Lizard in Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe yet, but we do have Doctor Banner/The Hulk, who is shown in Brand New Day’s trailer, answering Peter’s questions about mutations. Honestly, all the clues are right there in the movie trailer.

This is all just speculation, of course. Interestingly, Perez never claims he heard that the popular theory isn’t true; instead, he mentions that he's definitely heard some chatter and that some producers are concerned about a monster appearing in the movie. To me, this is a noteworthy non-answer. Like all the other fans of new Marvel movies, I will have to wait until everything is revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.