Tom Holland Is ‘In Love’ With Zendaya, And He Recalled An Adorable DIY Project That Apparently Helped Him Win Her Heart

Tom Holland and Zendaya just couldn't be cuter. The on-screen duo-turned-off-screen couple have been an official paired up for years now and seem to be going strong. Despite being mostly private about their love life, they have shared social media posts of each other in the past and, more recently, they bought a home together in London, per reports. Holland recently opened up about his girlfriend, revealing he is very much "in love" with the Euphoria star and was able to win her heart early on with an adorable DIY project.

The Spider-Man star is a man of many talents. He can act, dance and do his share of stunts. Though apparently, he's also very skilled when it comes to doing things around the house. During a recent interview with UniLad, he opened up about his love of carpentry and, apparently, it played a key role during the early days of his relationship with Zendaya:

Carpentry is just something I really enjoy. I love it. I've made my mom's kitchen table, I made my mom's office. I've built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse for my grandad. I fixed my girlfriend's door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. And I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you.' And now, we're in love.

Being handy is certainly a green flag, and the Dune actress must’ve thought so, too. Instead of his lady having to call a maintenance person to fix something in her home, the Uncharted actor was ever the gentleman, fixing the door while also showing how much he cares. That notion tracks, as he's said in the past that he is very protective of his relationship, a sign of how truly serious he is about her. The love confirmation is also very cute, and I couldn’t be happier for the happy couple.

This chemistry translates to their joint projects also, as the actors are great together in the Spider-Man films. They've done three movies together so far, and a fourth installment in the franchise is currently in development at Marvel Studios. Though despite the fourth Spidey flick being in the works, Holland is currently taking some time off after his emotionally draining duties on limited series The Crowded Room.

Zendaya, on the other hand, has a slew of upcoming projects. She's starring in Luca Guadagnino’s sports drama, Challengers, and the steamy trailer teases a complicated love triangle for her character. In the movie, she stars alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Feist. She's also return for Dune: Part Two, which also releases later this year. On top of that, she'll be reprising her role as Rue in the third season of Euphoria, and it's currently set to drop in 2025. Hopefully, she'll get some downtime to spend with her boyfriend. I imagine Tom Holland would relish the opportunity to have more time with his lady love. And who knows, maybe they can team up for a DIY project!

Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room is streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription, and Zendaya’s Challengers hits theaters on September 15th. For more information on other projects hitting streaming and cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.