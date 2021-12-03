No Way Home’s Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Attending Events As An Official Couple, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, fans immediately began to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Tom Holland’s continuous social media shout-outs to Zendaya didn’t help matters, either. While the pair has stayed mum on the subject over the past few years, they sneakily seem to have cemented their relationship status at an awards ceremony - and the Internet is living for it.

The 2021 Ballon D’Or awards ceremony found Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya hitting the red carpet as a couple for the first time. Not only did they turn heads with their impossibly chic looks (Zendaya wore an archival gown from the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2000 collection that recalled Doc Ock’s signature metallic appendages), they promptly set the Internet on fire when they put their arms around each other to pose for photos. In a turn of events that surprised literally no one, the Internet collectively self-imploded - in the best way possible, of course.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

The shockwave resulting from Zendaya and Tom Holland (ZenTom? Tomdaya?) going public could be felt throughout the Twittersphere. Some fans were so taken aback that they demanded the press tour stop immediately, with on Twitter user Ruefication noting:

OK that’s enough press tour for me they can stop there thank u Tom Holland, Zendaya goodnight.

Meanwhile, you can call Twitter user Hanza 802 Smokey Robinson, because Tom Holland and Zendaya really have a hold on them.

Thinking about the hold that Zendaya and Tom Holland have on me.

Despite the inevitable aftershock, the overall social media mood was celebratory, including this comment from @IR0NLANG. After all, fans have been waiting for their ship to sail since Tom Holland’s first solo film as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are attending events as a couple for the first time AND I'M SO HERE FOR IT.

The moment Zendaya and Tom Holland went Facebook-official was so awe-inspiring, it even managed to resurrect one user’s @turnmygaga's faith in humanity.

Thank you to Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman for making me believe in love again -

Another fan was convinced that Zendaya and Tom Holland are the only couple that matters, per aptly-named fan @euphoriamindset. (Sorry, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.)

Tom and Zendaya are the IT couple, no further discussion needed.

Whether they’re swinging from the rooftops of Manhattan or strutting their stuff on a Parisian red carpet, the Internet agrees: Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to be the perfect match.