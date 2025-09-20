Tom Holland Explains Why He Doesn’t See His New Spider-Man Flick As Just A ‘Fourth Movie’ In A Franchise

It’s been a few years since Tom Holland played the role of Spider-Man, but he’s now getting back into the “swing” of it. (Sorry, I just couldn’t resist the pun.) As of late, Holland has been busy filming Brand New Day, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Chronologically, the superhero flick will also mark the fourth installment in Holland’s Spidey franchise. However, Holland just revealed that he doesn’t see it as a fourth entry in a series, and he shared his reasoning as to why he holds that opinion.

As of right now, the fan-favorite British actor has managed to avoid spilling spoilers about his upcoming superhero movie. Yet he has been sharing keen insight into how he’s approached the film from a creative standpoint. Tom Holland recently caught up with Complex and touched upon what fans can expect from his latest big-screen outing as the famous wall crawler. Based on his comments (which were shared to Instagram), viewers are in for much more than just a “fourth movie” in a saga:

It really feels like we aren’t making the fourth movie. We’re making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new.

So it sounds like the veteran Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and his colleagues aren’t looking to rest on their laurels. Instead, they want to deliver a new chapter in Peter Parker’s journey that feels completely different from what’s come before and, if you’re a fan, that should be exciting. While I’ve enjoyed the MCU’s Spidey movies up to this point, I’m eager to see some fresh elements, especially since Peter is now in a very unique position.

More on Spider-Man (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Bringing In Scorpion, And I Have A Theory About How A Past Villain Might Be Involved

2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home concludes with Doctor Strange wiping the universe’s memory of Peter Parker, meaning that even Parker’s allies – Michelle Jones and Ned Leeds – can’t remember him. Despite not having his best friend, his love interest or his late Aunt May by his side, Peter decides to carry on his duties as a masked crimefighter. Although plot details on Brand New Day are slim, it’s widely speculated that the film will take inspiration from the 2008 comic book storyline, which saw Peter navigating a new reality after making a deal with the demon Mephisto.

Tom Holland has expressed a considerable amount of enthusiasm amid production on Brand New Day. In August, Holland appeared in a video (which went viral) and sported his new Spidey suit while also asking crew members if they were ready to get started. Set photos from the shoot later went viral and, after the fact Holland talked about how special it was to be able to interact with fans on the first day of filming. The actor has also been vocal about “standing up” for the ideas he has for the latest movie.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Spider-Man movies and TV shows are on Disney+, and fans can subscribe. The ad-supported plan starts at $9.99 a month. Or go the ad-free route and pay $15.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a whole year.

Many of the comments Holland has made about his latest Spider-Man film thus far not only give the impression that he’s confident about the project but that he now feels a greater sense of creative ownership over the character. Holland’s comments are just getting me more excited, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store. “Rebirth” is a strong word, and I really hope it means fans are in for a movie that defies expectations.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream other Spide movies as well as TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.