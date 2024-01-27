‘There’s Another Level’: Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals The Special Pastries He’s Received From Tom Cruise That Actually Top The Actor’s Famous Christmas Cake
Tom Cruise is a man who appreciates fine baked goods.
It seems being both a friend and collaborator of Tom Cruise has its share of benefits. You not only get to bear witness to some of the spectacular feats he performs on film sets but, if you’re really close to the man, you can even lightly “make fun of him,” like Simon Pegg does. In addition to those benefits though, there’s also Cruise’s famous Christmas cake, which he sends out to those closest to him every year over the holidays. The seasonal treat is practically a legend unto itself at this point, and there are plenty of fans who’d love to try it for themselves. Now, Top Gun: Maverick’s director has added to the lore, as he’s revealed he’s received some pastries from Cruise that top the cake.
Based on what’s been said, the cake itself is a coconut-flavored confection that’s simply delicious. I’m sure anyone would be hyped to receive such a treat from the Mission: Impossible alum. Though I’d say that the baked goods Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski has received from the A-lister are even sweeter (both figuratively and literally). The filmmaker revealed that “there’s another level of Cruise cake.” This past holiday, Kosinski received a very festive desert, and he chalks that up to the fact that he has children:
I didn’t partake in too many gingerbread houses when I was a kid, if I’m being totally honest. But what the Oblivion director described to Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast sounds truly impressive. I mean, imagine being a kid and seeing yourself recreated as a figure for such a treat. (Also, I wonder if the figures themselves are edible?) As cool as that culinary creation sounds, it’s actually not even the most impressive baked good the filmmaker has ever received from his frequent collaborator. He was gifted something even cooler when his latest birthday arrived:
Josh Horowitz went on to ask Joseph Kosinski what many of us are probably wondering at this point – how in the heck do you get yourself on Tom Cruise’s list? Kosinski explained that he doesn’t think there’s any “secret” or “formula” to getting added to the list. He says that at some point, the cake just shows up, and that surprise actually makes it all the more special.
Over the years, many have raved about the iconic cake and what it’s like to get one. Amid the 2022 holiday season fellow Top Gun: Maverick alum Glen Powell gushed about being on the list. The Hangman actor even admitted to having a “Cruise Cake Party,” where he’ll invite friends and family over to try a piece or two. M:I alum Hayley Atwell received the Christmas gift, and she was quite taken with it. That was evidenced by the fact that she revealed the wrapping paper in a social media post.
Unfortunately, very few of us will know what it’s like to indulge in the savory-sounding cake that Tom Cruise sends out to his friends every year. For now, we’ll just have to live vicariously through those who are fortunate enough to get them. On that note, please excuse me, because I now have a serious taste for a good piece of cake.
You can check out Top Gun: Maverick (which arguably improves on the original movie) by streaming it with a Paramount+ subscription.
