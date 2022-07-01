Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell Is Teaming Up With A Jonas Brother For Next Movie, And Here's Hoping It Also Has A Shirtless Football Scene

After the billion-dollar success of Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell has become a hot commodity in Hollywood after following Tom Cruise's meaningful piece of advice. With moviegoers wondering about his next move, Powell’s first post-Maverick project was just announced featuring a reunion with a former co-star. The actor is teaming up with a Jonas Brother for this new project so here’s hoping there’s a shirtless football scene.

Deadline reported the Maverick breakout star will star alongside Jumanji: The Next Level’s Nick Jonas in the buddy comedy Foreign Relations for Amazon Studios. The film will mark the first time the two actors have starred together since Season 1 of Fox’s Scream Queens as best buds Chad Radwell and Boone Clemens. Before the streamer was announced as the film’s home, the property was a hot commodity in Hollywood with a bidding war between multiple streaming platforms and studios, as previously reported by the publication. Outside of the pitch, there isn’t much known about Powell and Jonas’ characters or the film’s plot.

Amazon becoming the comedy film’s home added another powerhouse to the already stacked project. Marry Me director Kat Coiro will direct the upcoming film with rising TV and film writer Charlie Kesslering penning the script. Along with starring in the project, Jonas and Powell will produce the comedy alongside Pitch Perfect’s Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman under their Brownstone Productions banner. Brownstone’s Alison Small will serve as a producer as well.

Of course, it’s nice to see the worlds of Top Gun and Jumanji come together, but the real question is… will there be a shirtless football scene? While there might not be a reason for one, it would be detrimental to movie audiences to not see a shirtless Powell after seeing his well-toned body in Maverick. But Jonas hasn’t been a slouch in the fitness department either as seen on his Instagram. Numerous magazine spreads and TV and film appearances have shown the work he has put into his body over the years. Whether it’s a beach football scene or another opportunity, seeing both actors shirtless at one point could lead to another viral moment. Let’s hope Powell can hold off chowing down this time until after the scene is completed.

This marks the second movie where Glenn Powell will co-star with a Jonas brother. He will also star in another war drama Devotion along with Joe Jonas and Creed III’s Jonathan Majors. The younger Jonas is currently a judge (or creator) on the NBC dance competition Dancing with Myself with fellow former Voice coach Shakira.

Right now, there’s been no announcement of a production or release date or more casting news. While you wait for more news, you can catch Glen Powell’s toned body in Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently in theaters. There are more upcoming blockbusters dropping in Summer 2022. If you want to keep up with more about Foreign Relations, just check back with CinemaBlend for more news.