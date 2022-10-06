Trailer For David Harbour's Santa Movie Violent Night Drops And The Response Is A Lot Of Thirst Tweets
Fans are thirsty for David Harbour’s violent Santa role.
We’ve already seen David Harbour show some serious stunt work kicking ass as Hopper in Stranger Things. Now we have the chance to see him and his fist-punching action again as Santa Claus of all roles in the Christmas black comedy Violent Night. After the trailer of this unique Christmas movie dropped, the response has led to a lot of thirst tweets.
Expect some season's beatings this year when you watch David Harbour’s new holiday role in Violent Night. While Santa Claus has never had much sex appeal before in movies, this action-hero version of Santa may change that, as people have posted things like this tweet.
DAVID HARBOUR AS SANTA CLAUS PLEASE SPANK ME pic.twitter.com/lo93YW2VqOOctober 5, 2022
One Twitter user pointed out David Harbour's obvious sex appeal. He knows how to throw a punch or two to protect his loved ones, and based on what we know so far about Violent Night, it looks like he’ll be doing the same thing beating down some home-invading mercenaries to save a family’s holiday. Between his sex appeal and the dark action, it seems like the diabolical marketing plan this user mentioned is working well for the movie.
The following post prompted a user to reveal that David Harbour’s performance as Santa could invoke some restless nightly slumber fantasies. It makes me wonder if fans had the same dreams after watching Kurt Russell’s sexist Santa moments in The Christmas Chronicles.
A wild tweet had a fan create a video that will likely have viewers thirsty for this violently dashing Santa Claus. Who would have thought that seeing a white-bearded man covered in his own blood licking that candy cane would be the Christmas fantasy of the year?
i never thought that im gonna thirst over santa.. || #ViolentNight #davidharbour pic.twitter.com/QJsYuNPp4SOctober 5, 2022
An honest tweet had one user in the LGBT community admitting that seeing the 47-year-old actor in his hot new role has made her contemplate switching teams. Oh, David Harbour, how you’re unexpectedly affecting the minds of innocent fans with your ass-kicking moves.
This next photo tweet shows a side-by-side picture of Violent Night's jollier Santa to the left and a more violent Santa to the right. What followed this photo was a number of hilarious responses of a Santa we have never seen before.
David Harbour as Santa in Violent Night pic.twitter.com/923ebGnchqOctober 5, 2022
One response told Harbour exactly where he can visit this Christmas. Can we just add him to the Best Movies About Santa Claus list already?
Another hilarious response to that tweet convinced this user to add something new to their Christmas wish list. While it might not be on the wish list, this 2022 movie release is something we can all add to our watchlist this year.
One more thirsty response from a fan is questioning how Santa suddenly got sex appeal. As we can tell from a number of these tweets, what used to be our perception of Santa is no longer.
So David Harbour has got the internet in a frenzy and consumed with desire for this new action-hero version of Santa Claus. Prepare to lust for him even more as Violent Night opens in theaters on December 2.
