Wait, Is Travis Kelce Doing An Upcoming Adam Sandler Movie In Addition To Rumored Loose Cannons Role?

Travis Kelce has more than made a name for himself due to his heroics on the football field as a member of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from that (and his relationship with Taylor Swift), the three-time Super Bowl winner also seems to be moving into acting. His first major role will be on Grotesquerie – Ryan Murphy’s latest horror show – and, now, he’s rumored to be joining the upcoming film Loose Cannons. And, if that weren’t enough fans now have reason to assume that he’ll also be joining a major Adam Sandler movie.

What Exactly Is Going On With Loose Cannons?

In many cases, star-making vehicles are set up for rising actors in the hopes of serving as springboard for their careers. Well, based on what’s been said about Loose Cannons, it seems it’s being prepped to do just that for Travis Kelce. Variety reports that the film, which is set to be an action comedy, is currently in the works at Lionsgate. Attached as a producer is Chad Stahelski, who notably directed all four of the John Wick films (which we’ve ranked) . It would seem that production won’t commence for some time, though, given that Kelce is about to kick off his 12th season in the NFL.

Plot details on the action comedy are relatively scarce at the moment. However, as Variety points out, there’s also a funny, action-packed 1990 film that bears the same title. Said film stars Gene Hackman and Dan Aykroyd, who play a tough cop and a detective with multiple personality disorder, respectively. In the film, the two mismatched partners team up to locate a sex tape featuring Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler, which could have political ramifications. The film ultimately turned out to be a box office bomb and was panned by critics.

It’s unclear if the new Loose Cannons will end up being a direct remake of the aforementioned ‘90s flick. Whatever the case, though, this new movie could be a viable project for Travis Kelce, should it be done right. Still, I think fans may be even more interested in the other movie that Kelce is apparently joining.

Which Adam Sandler Movie Will Travis Kelce Likely Appear In?

Following much speculation, it was reported in May that Happy Gilmore 2 would be moving forward at Netflix. Interestingly, around that time, it was rumored that Travis Kelce was being eyed for a role in the film. Adam Sandler recently appeared on The Tonight Show and confirmed that filming is set to begin in just a few weeks in New Jersey. Host Jimmy Fallon eventually mentioned that Kelce expressed interest in joining the film, and Sandler (in the YouTube clip) responded with the following sentiments:

We have a nice little something for Travis, and he’s gonna come by [to the set].

Happy Gilmore remains one of Adam Sandler’s signature films but also one of the best golf movies to ever (figuratively) hit the big screen. For years now, generations have enjoyed watching Sandler’s eponymous character – a bad-tempered, ex-hockey player who becomes a golf phenom. Details on the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps at this point, so there’s no telling how the Kansas City Chief would even play. My pitch, however, would be for him to play himself and appear for a gag. I’m not sure if we necessarily need to see Happy duke it out with the tight end (like when he had that iconic fight with Bob Barker ). But I’m sure the producers have something fun in mind for the athlete.

All in all, it would seem that Travis Kelce is truly on the come-up between his reported roles in Loose Cannons and Happy Gilmore 2. He’s seemingly setting himself up for a post-sports career in Hollywood, similar to the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave Bautista. I’m not sure just what Kelce will bring to the table as an actor, but I’m interested in finding out.

