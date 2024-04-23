If Happy Gilmore 2 Is Actually Happening, Here Are 8 Things We Need To See

I was eight years old when Happy Gilmore came, and no surprise, I was obsessed with the Adam Sandler movie back then. I have held a special place in my heart for one of the best ‘90s movies all these years, so as you can imagine, I was over the moon when I learned that Sandler was reportedly working on a sequel . I was so excited I pretty much stopped what I was doing and texted my brothers with a series of gifs.

That being said, if Happy Gilmore 2 is actually happening, there are a few things that we need to see happen. I'm talking as a fan about various characters and situations I really want to see in the sequel. If even half of this stuff makes the cut, we’re going to be in for one hell of a ride…

Happy Gilmore 2 Needs A Great Story That Justifies A Sequel Nearly 30 Years Later

First and foremost, Happy Gilmore 2 will need a great story that justifies a sequel all these years later. That shouldn’t be too hard of a task, as Adam Sandler revealed on an April 2024 appearance on The Dan Patrick Show that he was once again working with Tim Herlihy, with whom he wrote the original film as well as other classic Sandler movies like Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and The Waterboy, to name a few.

That said, hopefully, Sander and Herlihy come up with a clever idea that not only makes sense in the world of Happy Gilmore but also is something that can stand on its own and be funny and meaningful without relying solely on jokes and tropes from the original.

Shooter McGavin Needs To Be There, And He Has To Still Be A Jerk

Shooter McGavin, the arrogant and maniacal pro golfer played masterfully by Christopher McDonald in Happy Gilmore was one of the meanest villains of the ‘90s , and so he NEEDS to be in the sequel, and he NEEDS to still be a jerk.

Though seeing a reformed Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) on Cobra Kai has been great the past few years, I hope Adam Sandler and company shy away from doing the same with Shooter. I mean, this is the guy who found out Happy’s grandma’s house was on the auction block and outbid him just to spite his rival. This is the guy who went to great lengths and stopped at nothing to win a gold jacket. He can’t be redeemable in any way.

Julie Bowen's Virginia Venit Has To Be A Part Of The Sequel, Right?

Julie Bowen and Adam Sandler reunited for Hubie Halloween , so it only makes sense for the Modern Family star to return for Happy Gilmore 2 and reprise her role as Virginia Venit. The head of public relations for the Pro Golf Tour and Happy’s love interest from the first movie could show up in a manner of ways ranging from her and the hockey player-turned-golfer now having a family and a decades-long romance to the one-time couple reuniting for some reason years after losing touch with one another.

Regardless of how Virginia is factored into the story, Bowen has to be there. During her 10-season run as Claire Dunphy, the two-time Emmy winner has shown that not only is she a great comedian, she has a ton of range, which could work well in Happy Gilmore 2.

The Movie Should Tackle How Much The World Has Changed Since 1996

As much as I would love for Happy Gilmore 2 to take place in a vacuum and act like the past few decades haven’t happened, the movie should address just how much the world has changed since the first film’s release. The way we look at anger issues, violence, and other ridiculous behavior exhibited by Happy in 1996 is much different in 2024, and that’s something that could be addressed.

Also, Happy Gilmore came out a few months before Tiger Woods won his first Masters tournament and revolutionized the sport of golf. It could be cool for the sequel to play into that and how the massive boom impacted Happy’s life and career.

We Need Golfer Cameos, Like A Lot Of Golfers

Happy Gilmore had a couple of real-life golfers (Mark Lye and more famously Lee Trevino). Not only could the sequel also feature pros from the PGA and LIV tours, but there could be a lot of great cameos from the sport . Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and the legendary John Daly would all be great additions to the cast, and they would all add a sense of authority and realism to the movie. And who knows, maybe even the teen golfer named Happy Gilmore will show up for a quick laugh.

The Sequel Needs To Have Heart Like The Original

While Happy Gilmore is remembered as a comedy with some of Adam Sandler’s funniest lines , it was also a movie with a whole lot of heart. I mean, the plot is put into motion because Happy wants to save his grandma’s house from being seized by the IRS. That said, the sequel would also need to have that same touch of sentimentality and find a way to present a heartful and hilarious, story.

Another epic sports underdog story would be a way to achieve that goal, but then again, Sandler and company would have to find a way to tackle that without simply retreading the plot of the first film.

I'd Love To See A Meaningful Tribute To The Late Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers passed away in February 2024, leaving behind a legacy of great movies and shows that included everything from the Rocky franchise to The Mandalorian to Happy Gilmore. And while his character, Chubbs, died in the first movie upon falling to his death after Happy surprised him with the head of the gator that took his hand, there should still be some kind of tribute to the late actor in the planned sequel.

I’m not saying the whole movie needs to be a tribute to Weathers, but he was a key part of the first movie, and so a meaningful and poignant way of honoring his legacy is something a lot of fans surely want to see.

As A Matter Of Fact, A Tribue To Other Members Of The Happy Gilmore Who've Since Passed On Would Be Nice

Carl Weathers isn’t the only member of the Happy Gilmore cast that has died since the film’s 1996 release. There’s the late Bob Barker , who played an angry and fed-up version of himself. There’s Richard Kiel --- who passed away in 2014 -- whose decades-long career of playing characters like Jaws in various James Bond movies and Mr. Larson in Happy Gilmore. And more recently, there’s the late Joe Flaherty , whose portrayal of Shooter McGavin’s paid heckler is up there with anything he did on SCTV or Freaks and Geeks.

Basically, each of these three stars from the first film deserves a loving tribute at some point in Happy Gilmore 2.