Twilight Alum Taylor Lautner Recalls The Sweet Way He Proposed To His Fiancée
By Carlie Hoke published
Looks like Taylor Lautner has a romantic side to him.
The Twilight cast is all grown up and building families of their own. Taylor Lautner, just like his F-bombing co-star Kristen Stewart, recently got engaged to his partner. Lautner recently reflected just how he popped the question to his now fiancée, and he paints a pretty romantic picture with how he describes the sweet proposal.
In an interview with Access Hollywood about his new Netflix film Home Team, Taylor Lautner explains that his partner didn’t want any big to-do or spectacle for a proposal. In fact, she would have been happy with being proposed to in the middle of their kitchen. Lautner complied, but he decided to bring something a little extra to their kitchen for the proposal. This is how he describes it:
It sounds like Taylor Lautner and his new fiancée, who were introduced to each other by Lautner’s little sister, had talked about marriage before the engagement. It’s so sweet that Lautner was able to give her the surprise of all the flowers and candles in the plan that she had already expressed wanting, especially since the proposal itself may not have been a shock to her.
It makes a lot of sense that the couple would want more of a low-key proposal, as he had plenty of time in the spotlight of Hollywood during the height of his popularity when Twilight was newly released. Taylor Lautner has expressed how much anxiety was caused by being the center of attention in the media and not being able to go out in public without a following.
In the same interview, Taylor Lautner describes his new fiancée’s reaction to the proposal, and it sounds like she was pretty overwhelmed with emotion. Here it is in his own words:
It sounds like Taylor Lautner couldn’t be happier as an engaged man, and that his proposal was as happy for him as it was for his new fiancée. Hopefully now that he is entering a new stage of his life, he will make a comeback in Hollywood. Although Lautner has been keeping a low profile the past few years, you can now watch him in one of the first Netflix film releases of 2022, Home Team, opposite Kevin James, which is now available to stream on Netflix.
