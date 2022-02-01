Twilight Alum Taylor Lautner Recalls The Sweet Way He Proposed To His Fiancée

The Twilight cast is all grown up and building families of their own. Taylor Lautner, just like his F-bombing co-star Kristen Stewart , recently got engaged to his partner. Lautner recently reflected just how he popped the question to his now fiancée , and he paints a pretty romantic picture with how he describes the sweet proposal.

In an interview with Access Hollywood about his new Netflix film Home Team, Taylor Lautner explains that his partner didn’t want any big to-do or spectacle for a proposal. In fact, she would have been happy with being proposed to in the middle of their kitchen. Lautner complied, but he decided to bring something a little extra to their kitchen for the proposal. This is how he describes it:

So this is one of the things that I love about her the most, she always has said, ‘I don’t want anything special, I don’t want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen.’ I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen, and we just eat at the counter. And she’s like, ‘One night after we eat, like in the kitchen. That’s all I want, simple.’ So I did do it in the kitchen, but I did it big in the kitchen. She was away, and I got tons of flowers and candles and the sign and everything. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a hard day of work, she walked into that and it was a lovely surprise.

It sounds like Taylor Lautner and his new fiancée, who were introduced to each other by Lautner’s little sister , had talked about marriage before the engagement. It’s so sweet that Lautner was able to give her the surprise of all the flowers and candles in the plan that she had already expressed wanting, especially since the proposal itself may not have been a shock to her.

It makes a lot of sense that the couple would want more of a low-key proposal, as he had plenty of time in the spotlight of Hollywood during the height of his popularity when Twilight was newly released. Taylor Lautner has expressed how much anxiety was caused by being the center of attention in the media and not being able to go out in public without a following.

In the same interview, Taylor Lautner describes his new fiancée’s reaction to the proposal, and it sounds like she was pretty overwhelmed with emotion. Here it is in his own words:

It actually did take her a little longer than expected to say 'Yes' because she was weeping so hard. She couldn't even walk up to me. So I was on my mark, and I had to leave the mark to go get her to lift her up from crying, and be like, ‘I have a few things to say to you, just come here.’ So it took a sec, but it was super sweet.